Gardening Etcetera: Vegetable gardening with our new climate

I have been gardening for 21 years on a large plot about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. My gardens have not compared to those I had in Indiana or Nebraska, but productivity has been well worth the effort.

However, the last two years have been dismal. Yes, we had a better than normal monsoon, but it was bone dry until we got our first shower on August 14. The temperature was often above 90 degrees, and the relative humidity was below 15%. Winds were frequently strong. Flagstaff had large rains, but in the Winona area, we had light showers.

I worked hard on preparing the soil and planting early crops including spinach, lettuce, snow peas, beets, and radishes. As soon as a seedling peeked above the soil line, it was chewed off by a rodent, as there was no other green in sight. I made multiple plantings with the same result.

Later, crops did become established but remained small and spindly. I blame this on lack of water, low humidity, and higher than normal temperatures for an extended time. I also noticed we had an extreme lack of pollinators. I never saw a bee and only a rare butterfly.

I collect rainwater and snowmelt from the house and garage roofs. I have two 1,100-gallon tanks which were near full in spring, but the water only lasted until mid-June. After that, I paid 6 cents per gallon for water hauled in.