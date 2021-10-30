Gardening Etcetera: Vegetable gardening with our new climate

I have been gardening for 21 years on a large plot about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. My gardens have not compared to those I had in Indiana or Nebraska, but productivity has been well worth the effort.
However, the last two years have been dismal. Yes, we had a better than normal monsoon, but it was bone dry until we got our first shower on August 14. The temperature was often above 90 degrees, and the relative humidity was below 15%. Winds were frequently strong. Flagstaff had large rains, but in the Winona area, we had light showers.
I worked hard on preparing the soil and planting early crops including spinach, lettuce, snow peas, beets, and radishes. As soon as a seedling peeked above the soil line, it was chewed off by a rodent, as there was no other green in sight. I made multiple plantings with the same result.
Later, crops did become established but remained small and spindly. I blame this on lack of water, low humidity, and higher than normal temperatures for an extended time. I also noticed we had an extreme lack of pollinators. I never saw a bee and only a rare butterfly.
I collect rainwater and snowmelt from the house and garage roofs. I have two 1,100-gallon tanks which were near full in spring, but the water only lasted until mid-June. After that, I paid 6 cents per gallon for water hauled in.
Some crops responded well to the rain when it came. Others did not. I had great beets and chard and a fair amount of fruit on the peppers and tomatoes. We harvested one zucchini and one meal of yellow summer squash. I had large tomatillo plants, though not a single fruit. I blame this on the lack of pollinators. I grew as many beans from a 20-foot row as I would normally get off a 6-foot row. We did get a few cucumbers but no watermelon or pumpkins like we usually do.
With the help of the Master Gardeners class and fellow gardeners, I was able to adapt my garden practices quite well from a very different climate in Omaha, Nebraska. I was told by many that vegetable gardening in northern Arizona was a waste of time and money. I took this as a challenge. Now I find that I need to adapt again to a changing climate, although I am at the same address.
How does one adapt gardening practices to continue to grow healthy homegrown vegetables?
One obvious answer is that one needs to water more. As I am retired and have the time, I hand water. This may not be the most efficient method to save water. However, with low water pressure, subsurface and drip irrigation does not work well. For me, this means watering heavier and going to a twice-a-day regime.
To reduce the evapotranspiration rate, other people are going to hoop coverings. One should go to a drip or subsurface watering system with those structures. Also, be warned: some hoops are open on the ends and will not keep rodents from eating your seedlings. End caps can be purchased for hoops or rodent traps set. In addition, I recommend tall fences to keep out deer and elk with chicken wire at the base to deter rabbits.
How do we deal with the lack of pollinators? I encourage the planting of bee-loving plants. We also need to eliminate the use of pesticides that kill pollinators. In the extreme, we may need to learn the art of hand pollination.
I have been frustrated with my reduced garden productivity for the last several years. However, I am not willing to give up. Together, we can work to do our part to slow the effects of climate change. We need to adapt to the changing climate if we wish to thrive by adapting our gardening so we can eat homegrown vegetables and enjoy the mental therapy received from gardening.
As vegetable gardeners, it also helps to share our successes and failures. The Master Gardener Program provides an excellent forum to do so.
Ron Hiebert is a graduate of the Master Gardeners class of 2008. He was Superintendent of Horticulture and Agriculture for the Coconino County Fair for ten years and has worked with school gardens at Flagstaff Junior Academy. He is retired from the National Park Service and Northern Arizona University.