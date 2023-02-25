Watching the snow slowly melt this winter is a great opportunity to ‘read’ your yard or garden for microclimates. The most successful gardeners in Flagstaff take full advantage of microclimates by identifying the cold, warm, exposed, and sheltered spots in their yards and growing the right plants for that space.

I’m often asked what is the best plant for someone’s yard, and my answer is: "It depends on where you live!" Orientation, water, sun, and wind exposure are all factors that contribute to the creation of a microclimate. In looking at your own garden ask yourself questions such as: "Is there a spot where the snow will stubbornly not melt even though the days are sunny?" "Is the area behind a large rock or other structure that blocks the sun from getting to it?" "Are these spots also exposed to the wind?"

Since Flagstaff’s climate is diverse, it’s helpful to determine what the limiting factor is for your area. If the limiting factor is late frosts in the spring and early frosts in the fall, then take advantage of south facing spots where the snow melts first. North facing areas and behind structures may be the last places snow will melt off. In these areas, it may be the most beneficial spot to grow native plants as they are adapted to persistent snow cover. Towards the east side of town, full sun and wind exposure can be the limiting factors so providing wind breaks or choosing sheltered areas in your garden may be your answer to growing plants successfully.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff takes advantage of naturally occurring as well as constructed microclimates in our gardens. The Walter Reichardt House creates a south-facing Courtyard Garden, warmed by the stone walls, which is ideal for our plums and lilacs. The Shade Garden showcases shade-tolerant broad-leafed plants under a canopy of pines. The Water Conservation Garden uses large boulders to hold heat to grow cacti and yucca. Our sun-loving Pollinator Garden thrives in full sun with plants that provide nectar to bees and other pollinators but is still positioned in the trees to provide protection from the wind.

Once you have identified the microclimates on your property, a visit to the Arboretum this season could help you identify which species would best thrive in your garden.

And now a word from Hattie Braun, Coconino Extension Director, on microclimates in the neighborhoods of Flagstaff. The most obvious difference among neighborhoods is temperature; it can vary by more than 20 degrees. Baderville is one of the coldest areas, because of cold air drainage off the Peaks. Cheshire is a little warmer, but it is also influenced by mountain air. Killing frosts occur weeks earlier in these areas than in town. Other frost pockets include neighborhoods off Lake Mary Road, and the low-lying parts of Mountainaire and Kachina.

On the other extreme, neighborhoods on the southern side of Mt. Elden are blessed with some of the warmest temperatures in the area. None-the-less, killing frosts can occur in late spring and early fall. Doney Park and Timberline can get very warm during the day but extremely cold at night.

Temperature is not the only factor influencing microclimates: Areas northeast of town such as Doney Park and Timberline are subject to drying winds and fast-draining soils. University Heights and Highlands have temperatures close to those printed in the newspaper, but gardening is hampered by heavy clay soils. Downtown and neighborhoods to the north may have decent topsoil but also experience cold or hot spots. Southeast of town gardeners must contend with drying winds, elk, little soil, and rocks.

For more information, the website Garden in Flagstaff https://gardeninflagstaff.org/ has some great temperature variation maps under the section on climate. Another handy tip is to buy a maximum/minimum thermometer and compare your site with temperatures reported for your community.