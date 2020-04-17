Gardening Etcetera: Turns out, a lot amounts from a hill of beans

You may plant a bush snap bean variety or a climbing one, depending on the size of your garden. I tend towards bush beans—even though they take up more space—because that is what my mom planted. The best-growing bean I have tried over the years was called French Green Bean. I have also tried Hudderite stew bean (small, pea-shaped, white), orca bean (big, black and white), and wax beans (yellow).

Pole beans, though take longer to mature, are more suitable if you have limited space, because the vines grow up a pole, and the beans hang down. You can use bamboo poles sold at many garden shops and online. Three to five poles tied at the top and set into the ground in a teepee-shape give you enough space for six seeds around each pole, thinning to four seedlings per pole once they have grown true leaves.

For a good example how to do this visit The Bus Stop garden in front of the County Extension office on 2304 N. Third Street in Flagstaff, as it will have pole beans this summer.

With at least six hours of sunlight a day, sufficient water, plenty of organic matter, and good drainage, your beans will grow fast, no matter if you choose a climbing variety or a bush type. And if you harvest the beans as they mature, each plant will continue to produce until the weather begins to cool and then frosts.