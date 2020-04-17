Gardening Etcetera: Turns out, a lot amounts from a hill of beans

One year, I planted a garden, which I immediately neglected and never harvested many of the plants I had grown.
Later in the fall, as I was cleaning up my garden plot, I noticed that the dried beans plants still had pods attached. I twisted open a pod and found five to seven dried beans in each pod. I decided to harvest them, and in the end, I collected about a pint of dried beans! This inspired me to grow my own beans in the future.
But that wasn’t all. I was also inspired to learn more about beans, discover what varieties were growing in the region, and explore how the indigenous people of the Colorado Plateau grew corn.
I found that beans are in the Fabaceae family. The members of this large family are nitrogen fixers, meaning the plants host nitrogen-fixing bacteria in root nodules, which convert atmospheric nitrogen to plant-usable forms. There are many varieties of beans: soybeans, scarlet runner beans, lima beans, snap beans, fava beans (cool season beans), and more local varieties, like the desert tepary beans.
One of the five easiest-to-grow vegetables in Northern Arizona are the snap beans (Phaseolus vulgaris), also called green beans and string beans. One reason for their ease in growing is because many varieties mature in forty-five to sixty days, which meets the criterion for our short growing season. These are warm-season plants, so the seeds will germinate best when put into the ground seven to fourteen days prior to the last usual frost date for your area, June 10th for my neighborhood.
You may plant a bush snap bean variety or a climbing one, depending on the size of your garden. I tend towards bush beans—even though they take up more space—because that is what my mom planted. The best-growing bean I have tried over the years was called French Green Bean. I have also tried Hudderite stew bean (small, pea-shaped, white), orca bean (big, black and white), and wax beans (yellow).
Pole beans, though take longer to mature, are more suitable if you have limited space, because the vines grow up a pole, and the beans hang down. You can use bamboo poles sold at many garden shops and online. Three to five poles tied at the top and set into the ground in a teepee-shape give you enough space for six seeds around each pole, thinning to four seedlings per pole once they have grown true leaves.
For a good example how to do this visit The Bus Stop garden in front of the County Extension office on 2304 N. Third Street in Flagstaff, as it will have pole beans this summer.
With at least six hours of sunlight a day, sufficient water, plenty of organic matter, and good drainage, your beans will grow fast, no matter if you choose a climbing variety or a bush type. And if you harvest the beans as they mature, each plant will continue to produce until the weather begins to cool and then frosts.
As I learned about the beans of the Colorado Plateau, I was intrigued to find that almost all indigenous people grew them in the Americas.
What varieties of beans would the ancients grow? They grew pinto beans, lima beans, red beans, and in the desert, tepary beans. Alongside these beans, they planted squash and corn. Together, they’re called “The Three Sisters”. For all three plants, the bean roots provided fixed nitrogen, while the squash conserved moisture by shading the ground. In turn, the corn served as climbing poles for the beans. The people benefitted from this agricultural practice by acquiring, among other nutrients: carbohydrates from the corn, minerals and vitamins from the squash, and protein from the beans.
You can visit sites in Arizona where The Three Sisters may have grown, including: Mount Elden Pueblo, Wupatki, Walnut Canyon, Tuzigoot, Hopi Villages, and The Casa Grande Pueblo, among others.
Give beans a chance in your garden this year. There is nothing like having a successful crop to turn you into a gardener forever.
Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Coconino Master Gardener will return your call or email.
As a child, Pam Garcia watched her mom and grandmother in their Montana gardens. She has gardened since the 80s in the Intermountain West, Flagstaff gardener since the 90s and as a Coconino Master Gardener since 2017.
