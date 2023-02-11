We have lived in Flagstaff for over 30 years, so big snowstorms don’t surprise us, but the two in mid-January ended up being more than many of us, and our trees, could handle. At my house, that near record-breaking amount of heavy, wet snow caused many of the trunks of our mature Gambel oak stand to snap off high up in the canopy. What a mess!

You likely have seen many examples of downed limbs, branches, and even entire trees that are strewn about town and in the forests. Normally we see snow damage occurring on trees that have been pruned incorrectly, or those that are structurally not sound, or trees known to have weak or brittle framework. This storm was different. It battered not only poorly pruned and weak wooded trees, but many of our natives including Gambel oak and ponderosa pine. And when there was a structural problem, such as a forked tree, the heavy snow and ice amplified it.

If this happened to your trees, assess the damage as soon as possible. If the situation looks like it’s beyond your control, such as a tree that has fallen on a house or car, contact a certified arborist. If it looks like you can handle the damage, wait until the snow melts to tackle the problem. Shaking or brushing snow and ice off branches can actually cause even more damage. Tree branches that are bent but not broken by the weight of snow and ice will often recover without special care. I once brushed the heavy snow off my purple leaf plum tree and caused a major branch to snap.

At our house, we didn’t want to wait. Large trunks were lying on top of our BBQ grill, across our path to the compost pile, and on top of the chicken coop. With the price of eggs, we needed to save our chickens! Tom was out there with a saw and a snow shovel to clean up some of the mess, tackling branches that he could prune without a ladder or chainsaw. He’ll wait until there’s less ice and snow to clean up and prune larger branches and trunks that aren’t creating an immediate hazard. Sometimes you have to be patient until conditions are safe to prune. Ice and a chainsaw are a terrible combination.

When pruning broken branches, prune to the branch collar (the bulge that forms at the base of the branch.) Cuts that leave the branch collar intact help the tree heal more quickly. Cutting in the wrong place can lead to decay, failure in future storms, and tree death. And, whatever you do, don’t top your trees. Topping is the drastic removal, or cutting back, of large branches in mature trees. It makes the tree more susceptible to damage when the next storm hits.

Some species are more likely to be damaged during a snow or ice storm. These include Siberian elm, cottonwoods, silver maple, boxelder, and willow. Trees more resistant to storm damage are Colorado blue spruce, Douglas-fir, black locust and crabapple. Both ponderosa pine and Gamble oak belong on the latter list, but our recent snowstorm shows that even the hardiest native trees can suffer when the conditions are really bad.

In addition to trees, many homeowners likely have shrubs buried with snow causing lots of damage you may not see for weeks. Once the snow melts, remove any broken or damaged branches.

Many shrubs are great at sprouting back from just the base though it may take a few years until your shrubs reach their normal size.

There is some good news from these storms. Both trees and shrubs should thrive with all this winter moisture. The soil won’t be bone dry in the spring as it has been the last couple of years.

And maybe a few broken branches aren’t so bad. Our oaks are now visited daily by three acorn woodpeckers that are stashing seeds and nuts from our bird feeders in all the new little cracks and nooks in our damaged oak.