Gardening Etcetera: Tour of Artful Gardens, and fact or fable?

Tour of Artful Gardens

By Jennifer Quarterman

The annual Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens is happening soon! Get excited to view what you can grow in Flagstaff and our own harsh environment. We love our gardens, and yes, it's possible! Come see for yourself and chat with the homeowners about how, why, and what you can achieve. Find where and how they have been successful in their gardens… it's always a work in progress.

Mark your calendar for the tour on July 23, 2022. That's a Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Maps of the garden tour locales are available for $12.00, cash or check preferred, on the day of the event only at Viola's Flower Garden, 610 S. State Rt. 89A, Flagstaff. Questions? Call or text Jenny at 720-560-7575.

A self-guided tour of seven lovely gardens featuring ponds, a waterfall, a tucked-away oasis, and shade trees display cool, relaxing summer retreats.

Many gardens this year showcase incredible stone patios and hardscapes with comfortable bench seating from which to enjoy stone fireplaces and dark, starry skies.

Several gardens make you feel as if you’ve entered a peaceful park, including an elevated ramada, a large play structure, and more waterfalls!

All proceeds go to the Assistance League of Flagstaff, non-profit organization founded in 1978. It helps ten philanthropic programs in Flagstaff.

Fact or Fable?

By Cindy Murray

Need advice on how to grow juicy ripe tomatoes, plant a spruce, or get rid of aphids? Consult the best gardener in your neighborhood, right? Chances are, you'll receive some sage counsel. But nearly all gardeners, even highly successful ones, use a technique or two that isn't doing any good. Some, in fact, could be harmful. Here I will discuss a few gardening practices popular in northern Arizona and sort out which are sound, and which are merely empty claims.

• Should I use stakes to support my newly planted trees? Here in my neck of the woods, Timberline, winds reach upwards of 60 mph, so staking is a must, but we remove them after couple of years. In less wind-prone areas staking may be unnecessary or needed only until the trunks are strengthened, about a year. If you leave them much longer, the trunks may never gain their potential girth. Check frequently to ensure cords or wires do not cut into the bark. Verdict: Fact, with care.

• How about using a solution of dish soap and water to zap aphids? This can be a safe and effective method to kill some insect pests if you take a few precautions. First, select a dish soap that is free of dyes and perfumes. Next, test a low concentration of solution on a small section of the infested plant. One year when I treated a plum tree, the concentration of soap in my solution was too high, and every leaf was burned. Verdict: Fact, with precautions

• When I plant a tree or shrub, I always dig a hole twice as deep and twice as wide as the root ball. Is this the proper method? This rule-of-thumb is outdated. Hattie Braun, Coconino Master Gardener Program Coordinator, advises that you should dig a hole as deep as the root ball while loosening and breaking up the soil three to five times as wide as the root ball. Verdict: Fable

• My neighbor claims that painting her apple tree trunks white will prevent a malady called sunscald. Absurd, right? Sunscald (Southwest Winter Injury,) a condition that thin-barked trees develop when exposed to intense sunlight and extreme temperature fluctuations during the winter, is a genuine concern in northern Arizona. It can be prevented by painting the trunk from the ground up to some of the lower branches with diluted white latex paint. This will prevent cracking of the bark. Verdict: Fact

My motto is “verify before use of any gardening practice that seems just too good to be true.” A good source of information is the Coconino Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program, which can be reached by emailing CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com.