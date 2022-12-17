Gardening Etcetera: Today's timely topic: Emergency winter wild bird food

Birders such as I get a certain thrill taking stock of the various wild bird species winging their way to and from our backyards. Many of us go through great lengths putting out birdfeeders, birdbaths, etc. to lure in these endearing creatures. And as a quid pro quo, we expect our wild birds to keep us entertained year-round.

Thankfully, our plumed pals are happy to oblige, gobbling down seeds and suet, peanuts and pine nuts, corn and cranberries (unsweetened), from season to season. (Of course, birds that migrate or avoid birdfeeders won’t come no matter what.) But all your work may quickly go for naught if one significant snowstorm blankets everything in sight, including birdfeeders and bird baths. Most birders don’t wish to send these winter guests back into the wilds, scrabbling around for food, if we can provide for them in our own backyards.

During the first few northern Arizona snowstorms I encountered, I would try to brush off as much snow from my birdfeeder as possible, but the snow seemed to be glued on. I would then tromp out to spread seed on top of the snow; I had mixed results with that, as the seed sunk deep within a few hours. Additionally, I added very hot water to all the bird baths a couple of times a day, using large plastic saucers rather than porcelain or pottery, which would break from the cold.

I did this for a number of years. Meanwhile, during the summers, my husband and I planted a good many native shrubs and trees, many of which bore berries attractive to birds.

Eventually I purchased a tubular peanut feeder basically designed for woodpeckers. I bought shelled peanuts at the pet store and kept the feeder hung outdoors year-round. This has been quite successful — birds of many sizes and species love to peck away at those peanuts, and snow easily sloughs off the oblong feeder.

I’ve found, however, that most winter birds venture onto our property looking for water, the liquid kind. A couple of months ago, I bought a device that keeps birdbath water from freezing. It has worked nicely, but I continue to defrost water in birdbaths a distance from our house because some birds are wary of human abodes.

Let’s not forget about all those native plants and trees Hugh and I planted over the years. Virginia Creeper berries are immensely popular, followed by native juniper berries, and the jays seek out creeping barberry (Mahonia berberis). I spy an amazing number of small birds pecking at the branches of deciduous trees and dense shrubs in search of overwintering insects or their pupae in bark crevices.

Native trees and shrubs are indispensable for providing cold weather shelter. Conifers like pine, spruce, fir, and juniper provide dense cover, a good protection against all elements. Likewise, bird houses make adequate emergency housing.

The burgundy berries on our copse of smooth sumac generally last through the winter, partly because they’re not appetizing to most birds. But, after a deep winter snowfall, these berries stand bright, tall, and in high demand among certain birds.

So, what do we do after the skies have dumped an abundance of the white stuff throughout the land? The first thing brought to our minds may be bread; we know birds love it and, we have it in our pantries. But regrettably, bread products are not nutritious for birds, and too much of the stuff could make some birds sick. Nevertheless, many birds can safely consume it as an emergency food source after a heavy snowstorm. Certain birds digest bread more readily than others, like grackles, house sparrows, blackbirds, and crows.

If you can devise a way to offer birdseed mixes, mealworms, sunflower seeds, and other typical wild bird foods, this would be ideal. Other nutritional bird foods include sliced, seedless apples and oranges; preservative- and salt-free suet; peanut butter; and water-soaked raisins. These are especially attractive when displayed on a tray hung in a tree.

One simple tidbit of advice: Next summer allow a small patch of weeds to go to the birds. They’ll be grateful come next winter!