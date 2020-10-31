Gardening Etcetera: Time to put your garden to bed, without delay

Watering: In our dry climate, watering your garden thoroughly before the ground freezes is an important garden task especially for non-native ornamentals. This year, summer and fall have been extremely dry; we've only received 8.5" of precipitation in 2020 compared to our average of 19" for this time of year. It is our second straight year for our 'nonsoon' and long, dry periods can damage plants including native ones. If you haven’t gotten around to putting your garden hoses away, this weekend would be a great time to water trees and shrubs, especially those that are newly planted. If this dry spell continues, water trees and shrubs deeply every 3-4 weeks until the soil freezes or it snows. Fingers crossed for the latter!

Cut Back Perennials or Not: Some people like to cut back their perennials while others prefer to leave stalks and seed heads in place. It’s up to you. Perennials can be cut back to about 4 to 8 inches above the ground. However, many perennials benefit when their stalks are left in place as foliage helps insulate their crowns. And unpruned perennials will provide food and shelter for many birds this winter. This year I'm leaving my perennials intact not only for the birds but to facilitate my new socially distanced activity, birdwatching.