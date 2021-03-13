Gardening Etcetera: Time to exhume those pruning shears and branch out

Itching to ditch the snowblower and snow shovel in exchange for some garden work?
Well, if you haven’t yet pruned your fruit trees, now is a good time to do so while the branches are bereft of leaves. This affords you the ability to examine the entire silhouette of a tree, as well as the placement and health of each branch.
First, survey your tree from a distance. Are any wayward branches crossing through the middle? How about broken, diseased, or dead branches? Are there any encroaching on structures or spaces where you don’t want them to be? Are there suckers mushrooming from the base of the trunk or roots, or spindly, upright shoots (water sprouts) arising from the trunk or branches?
If your tree has any of these issues, it needs a trim. Cut off all water sprouts and suckers, but don’t mistake them for fruit spurs, which are stubby twigs bearing semi-plump fruit buds on many varieties of fruit trees. Spurs and suckers will have smaller, elongated leaf buds.
A broken, diseased, or dead branch needs to be removed at its juncture with another branch, or at its origin from the trunk. A ridge or wrinkled area, called a branch collar, will have formed here and must remain on the tree. The reason is that the branch collar contains specialized cells necessary to ward off decay and promote healing. So rather than cutting the branch flush against the trunk or unsevered branch, cut immediately next to the ridge of the branch collar.
A heavier limb will require three cuts in order to avoid ripping the bark. First, place your saw on the underside of the limb about a foot from its junction and cut about one-third of the way through. Then place your saw on top of the branch a mere one inch farther out on the branch. Cut downwards until the far section of the branch falls off. Now you’ll have a one-foot stub that must be severed, keeping in mind to leave the branch collar on the tree.
Narrow-angled (less than 60 degrees) branches, including forked limbs, tend to split apart at the crotch. To prevent this, one of the branches will need to be removed, usually the innermost one. Since the angle may be too tight to place the saw or pruners on top of the branch, you may have to cut from below. A proper branch collar will not have had space enough to form within the tight crotch, so you’ll need to guess where it would have been. If you have a young, pliable tree, you can prevent narrow-angled limbs from forming by utilizing branch-spreaders.
Because fruit trees are more apt to be productive and able to fend off disease with exposure to sunshine and air, most years you’ll likely need to employ “thinning cuts” to keep the canopy open.
Here’s how: First, remove any branches crossing or crowding each other by utilizing the same cutting techniques described previously. Next, direct new growth away from the tree’s center. To achieve this, prune some of the inner vertical or near-vertical branches directly above an outward-growing branch, making certain this branch is at least one-third of the diameter of the severed one. This will avoid stimulating a glut of small twigs later emerging at the cutting site.
If perchance your tree appears spindly, you may perform a few “heading cuts” by cutting directly above a branch less than one-third the diameter of the portion you’re removing. Or, you may place your pruners about ¼” above an outward-pointing leaf bud and cut downward with a slant of forty-five degrees. The bud or branch just beneath such a cut will grow a profusion of branches, which in turn will make the crown denser.
A few words to the wise, and you’ll be on your way to achieving a rewarding and invigorating activity that will be a nice break from snow equipment: Don’t remove more than 25% of a tree at one time; if a ladder is required to reach limbs, or if the limbs are quite big, hire an arborist; and never seal pruning wounds with anything.
Yavapai County Cooperative Extension has three videos on fruit tree pruning. You can view them at: https://cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/videos.html.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.