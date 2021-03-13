Gardening Etcetera: Time to exhume those pruning shears and branch out

A heavier limb will require three cuts in order to avoid ripping the bark. First, place your saw on the underside of the limb about a foot from its junction and cut about one-third of the way through. Then place your saw on top of the branch a mere one inch farther out on the branch. Cut downwards until the far section of the branch falls off. Now you’ll have a one-foot stub that must be severed, keeping in mind to leave the branch collar on the tree.

Narrow-angled (less than 60 degrees) branches, including forked limbs, tend to split apart at the crotch. To prevent this, one of the branches will need to be removed, usually the innermost one. Since the angle may be too tight to place the saw or pruners on top of the branch, you may have to cut from below. A proper branch collar will not have had space enough to form within the tight crotch, so you’ll need to guess where it would have been. If you have a young, pliable tree, you can prevent narrow-angled limbs from forming by utilizing branch-spreaders.

Because fruit trees are more apt to be productive and able to fend off disease with exposure to sunshine and air, most years you’ll likely need to employ “thinning cuts” to keep the canopy open.