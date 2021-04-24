Gardening Etcetera: These beetles may be barking up the wrong tree

Ponderosa pines have a great defense mechanism for dealing with bark beetles. When attacked, they pitch out the beetles with their resin. But some years, these tiny native insects, about the size of a grain of rice, can ‘bring down’ a giant ponderosa pine. How can that be?
Usually, healthy ponderosas have adequate moisture to produce enough sticky resin to pitch out the invading bark beetles. But during drought (or when trees are really stressed), they can’t produce enough resin to fight off an attack.
About a dozen native beetle species attack ponderosa pine in Arizona, but two species are killing most of the trees: the pine engraver and the western pine beetle.
At higher elevations in northern Arizona, beetles become active in April and hone in on stressed trees, boring through the outer bark and tunneling into the softer bark underneath. This is where they feed and lay their eggs. In about a week, the eggs hatch and the resulting larvae feed, pupate, and the new adults fly off to attack other stressed trees and even some freshly felled trees. This cycle can repeat itself three or four times in a season.
A couple of beetles may seem insignificant in a mature tree. But once a bark beetle successfully attacks and colonizes a tree, it sends out a chemical signal, inviting more beetles to join the party in the host tree. These beetles swarm the tree by the hundreds and it’s this mass attack that ultimately kills the tree. The feeding activity of hundreds of beetles and larvae below the bark essentially girdles the tree by reducing movement of water and nutrients through the tree. Bark beetles can also carry an organism called blue stain fungus that further plugs the tree’s vascular system.
Pine bark beetles are part of the ponderosa pine forest ecosystem. They have been killing weakened trees for eons. Prolonged drought and warmer temperatures can cause beetles to kill millions of trees. During the drought of 2002 and 2003, millions of trees were killed due to bark beetles in Northern Arizona.
Last year was one of the driest years on record for Flagstaff and northern Arizona, and conditions haven’t improved much. Homeowners with pine trees on their property should prepare for this potential threat, especially for their high-value and most majestic trees.
Help your trees ward off attacks by bark beetles with preventive measures. One of the best ways, though costly, is to reduce the number of trees on your property by thinning. Fewer trees result in less competition for limited moisture.
A downed tree attracts beetles, so either remove the material immediately or chip it up, keeping the piles in the sun and as far away from live trees as possible. Logs can be stacked and covered with plastic for several days to kill any beetles in the wood.
Healthy trees can also be protected by deep irrigation. Water should be applied around the drip-line or outer edge of the trees’ canopy. Use a soaker hose to slowly drip water into the soil to about 2 feet deep.
Trees that aren’t infested can be protected from beetle attacks by spraying with insecticides. There are some products labeled for use to protect ponderosa from attack by bark beetles. Labeled pesticides contain the active ingredients carbaryl or permethrin. Appropriate products are long-lasting, one application a year is enough, and sprayed to cover the entire trunk of the tree. A licensed arborist or pest control applicator is recommended to do the spraying. Typical home and garden products containing carbaryl or permethrin are not effective enough.
Another chemical has recently been approved for prevention of pine bark beetles. It is applied using tree injection and contains 4% of the active ingredient, emamectin benzoate. This insecticide is injected into the tree under pressure. For this to be effective, there needs to be adequate soil moisture so irrigating the tree prior to application is recommended. (In years past, injections were not recommended so this is a new option.)
Once bark beetles successfully colonize a ponderosa pine, there are no pesticides labeled or proven effective for killing the beetles. And when using any product, read the label carefully and follow it.
More information can be found at: https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-gardening.
Hattie Braun is the County Director for the University of Arizona’s Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Coconino Master Gardener Program.
If you have a gardening question or problem, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.