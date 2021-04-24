Gardening Etcetera: These beetles may be barking up the wrong tree

Pine bark beetles are part of the ponderosa pine forest ecosystem. They have been killing weakened trees for eons. Prolonged drought and warmer temperatures can cause beetles to kill millions of trees. During the drought of 2002 and 2003, millions of trees were killed due to bark beetles in Northern Arizona.

Last year was one of the driest years on record for Flagstaff and northern Arizona, and conditions haven’t improved much. Homeowners with pine trees on their property should prepare for this potential threat, especially for their high-value and most majestic trees.

Help your trees ward off attacks by bark beetles with preventive measures. One of the best ways, though costly, is to reduce the number of trees on your property by thinning. Fewer trees result in less competition for limited moisture.

A downed tree attracts beetles, so either remove the material immediately or chip it up, keeping the piles in the sun and as far away from live trees as possible. Logs can be stacked and covered with plastic for several days to kill any beetles in the wood.

Healthy trees can also be protected by deep irrigation. Water should be applied around the drip-line or outer edge of the trees’ canopy. Use a soaker hose to slowly drip water into the soil to about 2 feet deep.