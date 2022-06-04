Gardening Etcetera: These are a few of my favorite things

I can genuinely say I have never sunk my teeth into a sweeter, crunchier cucumber than the variety we grew last summer, The Patio Snacker. Nor have we raised a finer crop of lettuces than the assortment labeled Rocky Top, a variety I discovered a few summers ago. And I marvel at the potatoes we’ve nurtured now for a couple of seasons, The French Fingerling. This week I am writing about these three vegetables, which are just a few of my favorite things.

I was venturing through the online catalog of Seeds n’ Such when the description of The Patio Snacker grabbed my attention, “…only 39 days from transplanting to harvest (60 days if direct seeded). Specially bred, vigorous variety with short branching vines that’s perfect for small gardens and large containers with a small trellis.” Now this, I had to have!

I planted three cucumber seeds in a medium-sized flower pot on June 20 last summer and placed it in a warm (occasionally hot), sunny site on our patio. Seedlings popped out of the soil about seven days later. I was able to keep the cukes evenly moist because I set the pot on a table, enabling me to easily poke my finger into the potting soil to monitor it. I allowed the vines to cascade over the table, which coaxed the fruit to grow straight rather than semi-curled.

The Patio Snacker cucumbers bear male and female flowers, so I kept a lookout for bees going about their pollinating business. When bees were scarce, I transferred pollen from the male flowers to the female flowers with a clean paintbrush. (Female flowers have a tiny receptacle resembling a baby cucumber attached to the bottom of the flower.) My plants produced many more male flowers than female ones, but we had an admirable crop, nevertheless.

Rocky Top Lettuce Salad blend is the ideal veggie for inexperienced gardeners (or work-shy individuals like me). It is a blend of many varieties of lettuce, including Amish Deer Tongue, Merveille des Quatre Saison, Boston, oakleaf, and some brilliantly colored ones that gave us a pleasant surprise. The majority are sweet and tender, but some are a tad bitter — in other words, there’s a variety for every palette.

My fave is the Amish Deer Tongue, which shows off triangular green leaves on cut-and-come-again plants. It is uniquely heat- and bolt-resistant, meaning the plants won't likely turn bitter and go to seed at the first hint of hot weather. We sow our Rocky Tops in partial shade late May or early June and continue to sow every two or three weeks throughout the summer. Last year our garden favored us with lettuce through most of the summer and past the first week of September. If you have a fully sunny spot, I advise sowing lettuce seeds beginning in July to avoid the hot, blustery days of June.

Perchance you’re wondering why potatoes are on my list of favorite things to grow. After all, your run-of-the-mill potato is dirt cheap at the grocery store, so why go through the bother? French Fingerlings, however, are remarkable; they’re larger than the typical thin, small fingering and carry a hint of nuttiness. The flesh is extra moist and smooth, the skin so delicate, you’ll never need to peel them.

While this spud requires 80-100 days to reach maturity, my husband, Hugh, and I outsmart mother nature by growing them in large, thick, felt-like growing bags. We plant the seed potatoes in the first or second week of April and cover the entire bag with blankets or towels on frosty nights. My family enjoys these potatoes roasted, and there are many recipes for roasted fingerlings on the internet. Of course, they’re also delightful fried, mashed, baked, and in salads.

These are a few of my favorite things, and if you give them a go, they may become yours too.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etcetera. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

