Gardening Etcetera: There's gold (crownbeards) in them there fields

Every year I eagerly anticipate the annual late summer massive bloom of golden crownbeard (Verbesina encelioides) sunflowers throughout Timberline, Fernwood, Doney Park and Fort Valley.
But this August the habitual fields of glorious golden crownbeards never materialized in our neck of the woods.
I know our own half-acre, customarily bedecked with literally thousands of them through August and September, had scads of seeds already in place from last season’s bloom, as I’m sure was the case throughout our surroundings. Could it be that the hard freeze we experienced June 9 killed their developing seeds? Or was it the result of a near-absent monsoon, or “nonsoon” as some call it, for the second year in a row?
I got the answers to my questions about three weeks ago when my husband announced that the golden crownbeards in Fort Valley were as alive and vibrant as any year. And since Fort Valley generally experiences even colder spring temperatures and more monsoonal moisture than we do, I now believe our crownbeards never sprouted due to lack of precipitation.
Longing for at least one viewing of golden crownbeards this season, I convinced my husband to drive with me to Fort Valley northwest of Flagstaff. And yes, the picture-perfect sight on the corner of Highway 180 and Schultz Pass Rd. of golden flowers stretching to the boundary of ponderosa pine forest with the lofty San Francisco Peaks looming over all, was pretty awesome. It inspired us to continue on to explore the neighboring realm of Baderville.
To the casual eye, Badervilles’s flora appears quite similar to that of Timberline and Doney Park. For instance, common sunflower (Helianthus annus), bearing a dark-brown center and smooth-edged leaves as opposed to the golden-centered, toothed-edged leaves of the golden crownbeard, thrives in ditches and along roadsides, much like its growth habit in my neighborhood. Similarly, both regions abound with large meadows of bunch grasses dotted with yellow-flowered rabbitbrush.
However, Baderville’s higher altitude, proximity to the western slopes of the San Francisco Peaks, and very short growing season bestows the area with a curiously unique assortment of vegetation.
Strolling through one of the sweeping meadows of Baderville, I spied an array of non-blooming perennials (plants living over two years) that I had to be cautious not to trample: delicate-appearing gray-green rosettes of pussytoes (Antennaria sp.); small yarrow (Achillea millefolium) plants bearing intricately compound, feather-like leaves; and basal clusters of spoon-shaped, feltlike leaves of red root buckwheat (Eriogonum racemosum).
I was particularly careful not to tread upon sprawling plants clad with silky-haired leaves. It was only recently that I learned from Gayle Gratop of the Coconino County Cooperative Extension that these delightful perennials are woolly cinquefoil (Potentilla hippiana).
There were also a number of shrubs and perennials in bloom. I easily recognized New Mexico vervain (Verbena mcdougalii), because of its distinctive habit of producing minuscule purple flowers from the bottom to the top of a long spike.
One shrub-like perennial bearing white flowers, Nuttall’s desert-trumpet (Linanthus nuttalli) looked uncannily like my purple-flowered phlox. This seemed fitting once I learned that desert-trumpet is also a member of the phlox family.
I spotted a few moderately-sized, spiny-flowered Wheeler’s thistle (Cirsium wheeleri), which is native to the region and not invasive like the gigantic Scotch thistle in Timberline.
Interspersed throughout the grasslands were shrubby, two to three-foot-tall silverstem lupine (Lupinus argenteus), bearing blue and white flowers, while goldenrod (Solidago sp.) and broom groundsel inflorescences (Senecio spartioides) peppered the landscape with brilliant splashes of gold.
So, this is how I set out in search of gold (golden crownbeard, that is) one fine, late-summer day a few weeks ago and arrived at the discovery of another treasure: Baderville, with its intricate ecosystem of fascinating bunch grasses, shrubs, perennials, and annuals.
I eagerly anticipate returning to Baderville next spring and summer. Many of the late-summer flowers I had spied will have been supplanted by showy blooms of white yarrow, bright yellow wooly cinquefoil, multicolored penstemons, along with inconspicuous creamy inflorescences of red root buckwheat and pussytoes. I can only imagine what other gems I may happen upon, so don’t be surprised if, around June you find an article written by me about Baderville’s early summer treasure showcase.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc
