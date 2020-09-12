Gardening Etcetera: There's gold (crownbeards) in them there fields

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every year I eagerly anticipate the annual late summer massive bloom of golden crownbeard (Verbesina encelioides) sunflowers throughout Timberline, Fernwood, Doney Park and Fort Valley.

But this August the habitual fields of glorious golden crownbeards never materialized in our neck of the woods.

I know our own half-acre, customarily bedecked with literally thousands of them through August and September, had scads of seeds already in place from last season’s bloom, as I’m sure was the case throughout our surroundings. Could it be that the hard freeze we experienced June 9 killed their developing seeds? Or was it the result of a near-absent monsoon, or “nonsoon” as some call it, for the second year in a row?

I got the answers to my questions about three weeks ago when my husband announced that the golden crownbeards in Fort Valley were as alive and vibrant as any year. And since Fort Valley generally experiences even colder spring temperatures and more monsoonal moisture than we do, I now believe our crownbeards never sprouted due to lack of precipitation.