Gardening Etcetera: The scoop on orange evergreens and disappearing tomato leaves

This could be from bright sunlight, wind, low temperatures, and especially frozen soil, as roots cannot siphon frozen water. Without photosynthesis, needles lose their green pigment and display their red, yellow, orange, and even purple pigments.

The good news is your evergreens revive their piney greens by late spring, so they’re likely not suffering as much as they appear to be. You don’t, on the other hand, want to allow your precious trees and shrubs to become so dehydrated that they perish.

So, here’s a few pointers on how to avoid both winter bronzing and death of your evergreens. The first step is to be sure your evergreens are watered thoroughly in the fall, just before the ground freezes. Once the earth freezes, mulch the ground around them. Lastly, about once a month, if the ground is dry and has thawed a bit, water your evergreens again.

Dear Master Gardener:

Last summer, just when I thought I was going to have the perfect tomato crop, one of my plants turned up with an entire branch denuded of leaves and flowers. Do you have any idea of what happened? (I know its kind of early to think about gardening, but this has been bugging me.)

Dear Gardener: