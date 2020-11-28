Gardening Etcetera: The scoop on orange evergreens and disappearing tomato leaves

Dear Master Gardener:
Sometimes my evergreens turn rusty orange or even purple in winter. They look terrible in January and February but become green again by late spring. Is there any way to prevent this?
Dear Gardener:
The phenomenon you’re describing is termed “winter bronzing of evergreens”, and yes, it may sometimes be prevented. You see, during the growing season all trees, shrubs, and plants are photosynthesizing and producing chlorophyll, the component that makes leaves and needles green. They also contain compounds like anthocyanins, carotenoids, and xanthophylls that are red, orange, and yellow, respectively, and as long as a plant is photosynthesizing at full throttle, the green chlorophyll usually overshadows these other compounds.
Come fall, however, deciduous trees and plants slow down photosynthesis and lose much of their chlorophyll, allowing the leaves’ hidden colors to shine through. Evergreens, on the other hand, continue photosynthesizing, though at a lower rate.
Evergreens are able to photosynthesize during the winter because their needles not only have a waxy coating, but also a low surface area, which allows the tree or shrub to conserve water quite efficiently, but not perfectly. Water is a crucial component in photosynthesis, and anything that causes an evergreen to lose more water than it can replace through its roots will lead to a reduction in this vital activity.
This could be from bright sunlight, wind, low temperatures, and especially frozen soil, as roots cannot siphon frozen water. Without photosynthesis, needles lose their green pigment and display their red, yellow, orange, and even purple pigments.
The good news is your evergreens revive their piney greens by late spring, so they’re likely not suffering as much as they appear to be. You don’t, on the other hand, want to allow your precious trees and shrubs to become so dehydrated that they perish.
So, here’s a few pointers on how to avoid both winter bronzing and death of your evergreens. The first step is to be sure your evergreens are watered thoroughly in the fall, just before the ground freezes. Once the earth freezes, mulch the ground around them. Lastly, about once a month, if the ground is dry and has thawed a bit, water your evergreens again.
Dear Master Gardener:
Last summer, just when I thought I was going to have the perfect tomato crop, one of my plants turned up with an entire branch denuded of leaves and flowers. Do you have any idea of what happened? (I know its kind of early to think about gardening, but this has been bugging me.)
Dear Gardener:
I believe the guilty party was a tomato or tobacco hornworm caterpillar. The tobacco hornworm sports a large red “horn” on its rear end, while the tomato hornworm has a black one. Both species have similar life cycles and are equally destructive. And yes, one of these caterpillars can gobble down a branch full of leaves and flowers overnight, especially if it has reached its full size of 70mm.
The hornworm life cycle begins when a moth lays eggs on the underside of a tomato leaf, or occasionally a pepper or eggplant leaf. Upon hatching, the caterpillar chomps at its host plant for about a month, drops to the ground, digs in, and pupates by forming a cocoon. (I once saw a roadrunner poking around the dirt under my tomato plants, drawing out one of these huge, shiny, brown cocoons and swallowing it whole.) If the weather remains warm, an adult moth will emerge from the cocoon and start the life cycle over again. If not, the pupa will overwinter underground.
The best way to control this garden pest is to check your plants daily and pick off any caterpillars and squash them. (Their feet can be prickly, so wear gloves). For large infestations apply Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis) according to your nursery consultant’s instructions. Avoid nabbing hornworms carrying eggs on their backs, as these are the eggs of beneficial parasitic wasps.
It may be advantageous to plant borage, basil, marigolds or wildflowers near your garden, which should attract ladybugs, lacewings, and wasps predaceous or parasitic to hornworms.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. We will offer several options for taking the Coconino Master Gardener class in 2021. For more information, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.