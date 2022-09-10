Gardening Etcetera: The return of Dear Master Gardener

Dear Master Gardener,

I had a fantastic zucchini harvest last year, 2021. It was so great, I planted seeds from the same packet again this year. The problem is my current crop produced a slew of female flowers early but no male flowers. After the female flowers died out, I got an overabundance of male flowers. I am just now, late season, beginning to get both female and male flowers. Was it a mistake to use old zucchini seeds?

-- Zippo Zucchini

Dear Master Gardener,

I discovered ‘Patio Snacker’ cucumbers last summer when I grew a nice crop in a large pot on my patio. This year, however, the same variety is bearing mostly male flowers. I love this variety — am I doing something wrong? Could several subsequent weeks of cold, rainy weather this past July and August have something to do with it?

-- Flummoxed Over Flowers

Dear Readers,

These two questions require similar answers. After all, zucchini and cucumbers are in the same family (Cucurbitaceae) and have similar pollination mechanisms and cultivation requirements.

No, I don’t believe using zucchini seeds from last year’s packet had anything to do with the timing of female and male blooms. Vegetable seeds stay viable for a number of years.

Many folks don’t realize squash and cucumbers generally bear male blossoms about ten days before putting the extra energy and nutrients into producing female flowers. This serves the purpose of bringing color into your garden to attract pollinators. By the time the females come along, the pollinators are right there. (Male zucchini flowers are set on top of a thin stem, while those of cucumbers are set singly or in clusters on a stem. Female zucchini flowers are set on top of a miniature zucchini, while those of cucumbers are set on a miniature cucumber.)

Zippo Zucchini’s plants produced female flowers first. I've consulted other Master Gardeners, who came up with some hypotheses as to why their plants are behaving this way.

For one, this summer, 2022, has had unusually wonky weather. The monsoon came in early and didn't back off from time to time as it had in normal years. Plus, the region had many soggy, cloudy days on end. I think this was an intrinsic factor to your dilemma. Your zucchini’s timing mechanisms simply went awry.

I, myself, also had all female zucchini flowers at the beginning of summer, but many flowers produced fully-formed fruits anyway. Either a neighbor was also growing zucchini, or someone nearby was growing pumpkins, which will cross-pollinate with zucchini.

Our erratic weather patterns had a similar effect on a good deal of vegetables, including cucumbers. So yes, several weeks of cold, rainy weather may have been the reason 'Flummoxed About Flower's' cukes generated mostly male flowers until mid-season.

Now let’s discuss how we can prevent these predicaments next year:

I always plant 3-5 zucchini or cucumber plants of the same variety in the same vicinity, so there is a greater likelihood of both male and female flowers blooming at the same time.

Additionally, I keep track of pollinators zooming in and out of my flowers—I'm a bit obsessive about this. If you don't spy many bees, and if your fruit grows misshapen, hand pollinate. To achieve this, use a fluffy paintbrush (children's brushes work well) to gather pollen from the anther (bottom middle of male flower) and brush the pollen on the stigma (bottom middle of the female flower). You’ll get the same result by removing a male flower, pulling off the petals, and rubbing it on a stigma.

My patio cucumbers suffered from a dearth of bees this season, but Lisa, my neighbor’s cukes were buzzing with them. Lisa credits her abundance of bees to profusely blooming Russian sages adjacent to the cukes. Next year I’ll be growing lots of flowers on my patio. I advise anyone growing cucurbits to grow bee-attracting flowers in the same vicinity.

If you are reluctant to grow cucurbits again, try parthenocarpic varieties, which set fruit without pollination. Several parthenocarpic varieties of both zucchini and cucumber are available in catalogs and on the internet.

Gardeners never know if the next season’s weather will be their best friend or worst enemy. In northern Arizona, it’s often best to plan for the worst.