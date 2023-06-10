Getting native wildflowers and grasses established should be pretty easy in the high country. We are sowing native seeds, after all. But we have wind, intense sun, drought, poor soil and critters to contend with, and getting seeds to germinate and grow can be very discouraging. And for anyone with a property that has been damaged by fire or flooding, the desire to get anything other than weeds to grow is top on their list.

But there’s hope. Try using seed balls.

Seed balls, also called seed bombs or pelleted seeds, are small clumps of clay, compost, and seeds mixed together with water and rolled into a ball. The clay protects the seeds from drying out in the sun, getting eaten by animals, or blowing away in the wind, while the compost contains nutrients and beneficial soil microbes. Seed balls improve seed-to-soil contact which aids germination. After drying, the balls can be tossed out on the landscape as a way to help plants get established.

Seed balls are not a new idea as they have been used for thousands of years. In ancient Egypt, seed balls helped reseed farmland along the Nile after spring flooding. In Japan, seed balls were known as tsuchi dango or ‘earth dumplings’ because of their round shape. Seed balls have been used in arid regions where the ball will keep seeds safe until conditions are favorable for germination, such as monsoon rain.

In 1938, Masanobu Fukuoka, a Japanese microbiologist, farmer, and author of ‘One Straw Revolution’, reintroduced the use of seed balls for his ‘natural farming’ movement where no machines or chemicals were required.

Today seed balls can be used as an easy way to plant seeds naturally in home gardens and landscapes.

Elise Gornish, Arizona Cooperative Extension Specialist in Ecological Restoration, recently joined us in Flagstaff to teach us about this inexpensive, low-tech method to help restore damaged landscapes. But for anyone wanting to have more native plants and fewer weeds, seed balls could be used. Gornish’s research has looked at seed balls in arid landscapes.

There are several ways to make seed balls. The Gornish Lab has determined that for Arizona, a mixture of one part seed, two parts organic matter, and three parts clay is the right combination for our arid climate. A great type of clay to use is fire clay as it’s inexpensive, but you can substitute soil, rock dust and cat litter. I did try digging up some of the heavy clay from my background thinking ‘it’s native, it should work great.’ But screening my heavy clay soil into something that would be easy to work with was a challenging mess. If you don’t have compost, potting soil or composted steer manure can replace the organic matter.

Combine your materials and add enough water so the mixture is sticky and you can form balls. Dry the balls for three days. Then toss them onto your landscape or store until you're ready to use them. If sowing on a hillside, you may want to flatten the balls so they don’t all roll away.

Seed balls can have one type of seed, or a variety. They can be different sizes, though they are often formed to be an inch in diameter. Having varied sizes with a diversity of species will increase the success of getting plants established.

For landscapes that have lots of weeds, knowing what weeds you have can help you decide on the best seeds to sow. If kochia is a problem on your property, think about a native plant that can compete against this weed, maybe desert four o’clock or Mexican hat. Or seed California poppy where there’s lots of cheatgrass. Starting with fast-growing plants that can shade out weeds is key. Once the weed problem has been reduced, sow more native plants.

For more information on seed balls, check out the University of Arizona’s EcoRestore Portal ecorestore.arizona.edu, a website designed to ‘Restore Arizona’s Native Plants’. It has a handy restoration assessment tool to help with plant selection, excellent information on restoration, and local resources. There’s a section on EcoRestore for kids. And you will find more information on seed balls including Dr. Gornish’s great publication on seed ball strategies for arid landscapes. Go to: https://ecorestore.arizona.edu/plant-material-application/seedballs. There's also a publication on how to make a bicycle-powered seed pelletizer.

Seed balls! That’s the easy part. Getting enough native seed may require more work.