Gardening Etcetera: The potential benefits of living Christmas trees

Do you want an alternative to a fresh-cut or artificial Christmas tree? Consider buying a living evergreen tree. Not only can you use it for decoration during the holidays, but a living tree can offer year-round beauty when planted in the landscape and can also serve as an outdoor Christmas tree for many years to come.

In order to thrive both indoors and in your garden, a living Christmas tree requires a little extra care. Our unpredictable, high elevation climate can make establishing a tree outdoors in winter a challenge. Here are some tips to follow to help ensure your living Christmas tree’s success.

Before purchasing a tree, choose a location for the tree to be replanted. For most conifers, good soil drainage and adequate space and sunlight are required. Then select a tree to match the site, keeping in mind the mature size of the tree. The most readily available tree in our region is Colorado blue spruce, but Austrian pine, ponderosa pine, and dwarf Alberta spruce can also be used as a living Christmas tree.

After bringing your tree home, you will need to acclimate it to life indoors for at least a week by moving it to an unheated but sheltered area such as a garage or porch. Water thoroughly, soaking until water is flowering out of the drainage holes of the pot.

When it’s time to bring your tree indoors, set it in a large tub to catch water and to protect your flooring. Choose a spot in your home that is as cool as possible, keeping the tree away from heating vents, fireplaces, appliances or anything that generates heat. Do not use heat-producing lights. Use cooler, miniature lights to prevent damage to the tree.

Keep the tree in your home for as short a time as possible, no longer than a week. Your tree is in a dormant state; the key to keeping it alive is to prevent it from breaking its dormancy. Prolonged exposure to warm household temperatures may cause the tree to lose dormancy and limit its ability to survive cold outdoor temperatures.

Water your tree regularly, keeping the root ball moist but not soggy. A handy technique for watering trees while indoors is to use ice cubes. This will help the tree stay cool and may prevent it from breaking dormancy.

After the holidays, reacclimate your tree to colder outdoor temperatures by placing it back on the sheltered porch or in your garage for several days. Again, continue to keep the soil moist.

It is best to plant your tree immediately after the holidays and, if the ground is unfrozen, you should be able to do this right away. Some advocate preparing the planting hole as soon as you purchase the tree in case the ground freezes before the holidays. This recommendation may be good advice for some parts of the country, but not for the clayey soils of northern Arizona. Though the hole may be easily dug, the soil removed from the hole can turn into rock-hard clods that cannot be used to backfill the hole.

If you want to dig now, store the soil somewhere where it won’t dry out or freeze. But since the ground in Northern Arizona usually doesn’t usually freeze until January, I would wait and dig when ready to plant. If in doubt, mulch the site to delay freezing.

Dig a planting hole 3-5 times the diameter but only as deep as the root ball of the tree. Place the tree gently in the hole and backfill with the native soil. Mulch heavily to prevent the ground from freezing immediately and to give the tree a chance to adjust to its new location. Evergreens are prone to winter injury from desiccation because they continue to lose water from their needles. Trees with poorly established root systems, like your newly planted tree, are particularly vulnerable, so continue to water well.

Our unpredictable weather may prevent you from planting the tree immediately but you can keep your tree healthy for months in its container. Place your tree in a sheltered area and mulch the pot with a thick layer of leaves or compost. Snow also works great as mulch. Do not leave your tree in an exposed site where it can suffer from sun- or windburn.

Actually, with the proper care, it is possible to successfully maintain your tree in a container for several years. At our home, we grew a Douglas fir in a pot for over 20 years and occasionally hauled it inside to use as a Christmas tree. That idea stopped when it finally got too big to haul around.

Treat your tree with care and it will serve as a reminder of 2022 for years to come.