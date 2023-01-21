Gardening Etcetera: The potential benefits of Austrian Pines

According to The Arbor Day Foundation, the Austrian Pine (Pinus nigra) has a reputation for “its superior resistance to wind and soil erosion. In fact, during the dust bowl era, more than 200 million of these trees were planted in shelterbelts across the United States.” For these reasons (and more as you’ll read further) many northern Arizonans employ Austrian pines as indispensable landscaping components.

Take, for instance, my neighbors. Their front yard is practically covered with Austrian Pines and a few other trees, which were mere seedlings when I first moved into the neighborhood. At the time, I asked my neighbors what they had envisioned as the final product of their landscaping. They said they hoped the entire front yard would grow into a forest.

And indeed, it has. Over these past 16 years, most of their trees have grown tall and hardy. Their trees are not as tall, however, as those in our region’s surrounding native ponderosa pine forests. But this is a good thing, seeing that my neighbor's yard is not large. (Pinus ponderosa grows somewhat rapidly to 50 to 60 feet tall in 50 years, while P. nigra grows slowly or moderately to not more than 40 ft. in gardens.) Of course, both of these pines will attain much greater heights in their native forests.

Austrian Pine (Pinus nigra) originates from the mountainous regions of central and southern Europe, as well as Asia Minor, and serves as the national tree of Austria. In the United States, the tree is a lovely ornamental, featuring dark green needles between three and six inches long. And as I have previously stated, the tree’s dense crown makes it a splendid windbreak when planted in groups or a line. Both its crown and unique tendency to retain lower branches furnishes privacy for homeowners, even when the tree is young.

Over the years Pinus nigra has lent assistance to man- and woman-kind in numerous ways: restoring strip mines and disturbed soils; providing lumber for general construction; and due to its resistance to roadside salts, adorning streets in Canada and the U.S. Additionally, their resin may be a component in incense sticks, and their fine wood may be made into furniture and kitchen utensils.

This pine prospers in acidic soil as well as alkaline but also tolerates sandy and clay soils. It prefers well-draining, moist, loamy soil, but will withstand infrequent droughts once the tree is established. It is important to note that P. nigra requires staking and regular irrigation during its first few years of life.

As I said earlier, my neighbors’ Austrian pines, now “forest,” has for the most part grown admirably. Nevertheless, the pines haven’t been problem-free, and it’s indeed fortunate my neighbors had planted dozens of them those many years ago. The first 10 years or so their front yard was, at times, rife with pocket gophers. These underground rodents would, from underground, chew all the way through the young trees’ trunks. My neighbors had to be constantly on alert, and they became adept at capturing the critters. Once the trees had grown hefty trunks, the gophers gradually dispersed.

Another problem arose just recently: several trees browned and eventually expired. I attribute this to a lack of water, along with the fact that the pines were planted close together — they simply had too few resources for too many trees.

If I desired to grow a beautiful mini-forest of Austrian pine, I would be certain to line each planting hole with two layers of one-inch mesh chicken wire — one layered crosswise over the other. I would consult my nursery about the best way to do this to protect my pines from rodents. Finally, I would keep the soil moist but not soggy at the planting sites. Then one day, peering out my dining room window, I would be accommodated with the sight of a gorgeous mini pine forest, astir with wildlife, limbs gently swaying in the wind.