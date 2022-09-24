Gardening Etcetera: The mystifying attributes of Arizona Grape and Western Virgin's bower

Two vines often grown in northern Arizona, Arizona Grape and Western Virgin’s bower, can almost magically transform any vertical structure into a tropical façade. And while both vines grow dense, lush greenery, they are not tropical but are, in actuality, native to Arizona. They are also, to some degree, drought tolerant. My husband and I have both, and I will relate our experiences with them.

Arizona Grape (Vitis arizonica), also known as Canyon grape, is a woody vine growing throughout the American Southwest and into northern Mexico. It may attain a length of sixteen feet, climbing high into trees or clambering over rocks. Gracing streambanks and canyons, Arizona Grape thrives between 2,000 feet and 7,500 feet in elevation. The broadly heart-shaped, irregularly-toothed leaves measure four to six inches wide and long. Tendrils, which are thin filaments of modified leaves, arise opposite leaves. They coil around thin objects such as branches, wire fences, or trellises to buttress the vine as it grows skywards and outwards. If a tendril doesn’t come into contact with such an object, it will drop off. Arizona grape has no suckers to anchor it to a flat surface such as a wall.

Clusters of tiny, creamy-green flowers appear in spring. Arizona Grape flowers are unisexual, meaning they’re either male or female — male flowers bearing stamens and female flowers bearing pistils. Furthermore, plants are dioecious, meaning male and female flowers are issued on separate plants. Green grapes arise from the female flowers and morph to deep purple. Not only are the grapes edible, but the young leaves are as well. They make marvelous wraps for dolmas and many other dishes.

Because male and female flowers are borne on separate plants, and my husband and I don’t know how to determine which are which, we bought four plants to ensure our vines would produce grapes. We planted three on the inward-facing side of our backyard fence and one on the outward-facing side. Seeing that our fence was flat-planked, we gave each plant its own trellis. Within two or three years, the vines topped the fence and were no longer dependent on the trellises.

And yes, we were endowed with grapes. Arizona Grapes are tiny, seedy, and tart — our grandkids went wild over them! Unfortunately, we never reaped a large crop, and after several years the vines stopped producing fruit. I’ve heard this is a natural occurrence, but perhaps if we had known anything about pruning and cultivating these vines, they would have continued to bear fruit.

The vines rapidly covered the entire length of the fence on both sides. We rarely water them, and they're gorgeous. When folks view them, they marvel at this vine’s luxurious beauty.

If there's any northern Arizona vine lovelier than Arizona Grape, it could be Western Virgin’s Bower (Clematis ligusticifolia), also called Western White Clematis. Like Arizona Grape it is widespread throughout the American Southwest at similar elevations; has supporting tendrils rather than suckers; and bears unisexual, dioecious flowers. This beauty drapes itself with a profusion of creamy-white flowers each summer. But that’s not all: the female flowers send forth long, silvery threads that glimmer in the sunlight and then transform into a showcase of feathery plumes of seeds. According to literature, the clusters of stamens on the male plant are also resplendent.

Western Virgin’s Bower inhabits riparian and moist sites. They favor having their “head” in the sun and their “feet” in the shade. We planted our Western Virgin’s Bower in such a spot, but it receives less moisture than preferred. One mistake we made was not realizing it had no anchoring suckers to keep it upright. I have to frequently truss it to our three-railed fence with landscape ties, but lengths of vine often fall to the ground. Nevertheless, our lovely vine never disappoints — it gives us a show of feathery plumes nearly every year, even while some of its vines do so creeping along the ground.

So, if you are tired of gazing at a boring, blank, and blasé wall or fence, look into purchasing an Arizona Grape, Western Virgin's Bower, or both. After all, who doesn't delight in having a taste of the tropics in our own backyard?