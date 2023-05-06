When I was but a toddler in Wisconsin, I had a collection of treasured children’s books.

The one illustrating a black-capped chickadee on the cover was my most prized, and I don’t even remember what the book was about.

What I do remember is how enthralled I was with that chickadee — the artist did a fabulous job portraying an endearing black and white, tiny bird with puffy cheeks and fluffy feathers. Its black “cap” was especially charming. But it wasn’t until years later while on vacation in the High Sierras that I first encountered a chickadee — or was it? I couldn’t decide, as it had extra markings: white eyebrows that gave the bird an appearance of being a “wise-guy.” I found this quite intriguing. I soon learned it was, indeed, a mountain chickadee.

Having lived in the high country for seventeen years now, I am acquainted with the mountain chickadee and continue to learn of its fascinating traits and behaviors.

Like all chickadees, this mountain species is a captivating acrobat, winging from tree-to-tree foraging insects, seeds, and spiders. They’ll often go topsy-turvy in order to glean every tasty morsel. They also enjoy the ease of bird feeders.

Chickadees gather in flocks, attracting their own kind as well as other forest-dwelling birds — nuthatches, woodpeckers, kinglets, warblers, and titmice. The chickadee acts as the leader of the flock, or nucleus, because other species respond to their many calls, especially warning signals.

The mountain chickadee hides immense amounts of seeds and nuts in caches throughout our forests. It seems this is the number one survivability trait responsible for this bird’s ability to withstand our harsh, snowy winters. (Keeping even a tiny body warm requires much energy.) This holds true for mountain chickadees throughout high coniferous forests of the American West. However, it does not appear to be true with most black-capped chickadee populations, which typically inhabit warmer climates at lower elevations. Could it be that that, in this regard, the mountain chickadee’s genetic makeup differs slightly from the black-capped?

I recently read about several comparative studies of cognitive performance and brain morphology in chickadees. The first involved solely black-capped chickadees and took place in the wilds of both Colorado and Alaska—Alaska having the harsher winter. It found that birds from Alaska were more adept at caching food and finding it again. Additionally, they tested higher in cognition. Plus, the Alaskan black-capped chickadees had more neurons within larger hippocampi, the areas of their brains responsible for spatial memory!

A later study involved exclusively mountain chickadees brought into the lab from their home environments in the High Sierras. One group had been living at 7,800,’ the other group at 5,900’. Those that came from the higher, colder elevation performed better in spatial and cognitive tests than their counterparts living at the lower elevation. They too, had larger hippocampi than mountain chickadees living in the warmer climate.

Carrie Branch and Vladimir Pravosudov from the University of Nevada field-tested mountain chickadees in the wilds of the Sierra Nevada. Over a period of several years, at high elevations, birds were fitted with transmitters designed to keep track of each bird’s behaviors, including feeding at bird feeders. Ultimately, this study found that mountain chickadees displaying lower spatial memories were less able to survive harsh winters than those showing higher spatial memories.

A series of genetic tests prove that these traits have been built into mountain chickadees’ DNA.

These studies and others strongly suggest that, over many generations, the mountain chickadee’s genetic make-up has been transformed. Its larger hippocampus gives it superior spatial memory over the black-capped species. Accordingly, this genetic trait allows it to consume more food, giving the bird the added energy needed to survive cold winters. Thus, the mountain chickadee, through natural selection, has adapted to colder climates.

So yes, the mountain chickadee’s genetic makeup differs slightly from the vast majority of black-capped populations. But I am left pondering why two birds of the same genus evolved to appear nearly identical, with the single differentiating visual mark being white eyebrows. Is it so the two species are able to discern the wise guys from the not so wise? Nah, that couldn’t be, but then again…