Gardening Etcetera: The moment when you know you're a gardener

I’ve noticed two, different patterns when I meet gardeners. Those with a season or few under their belts either think they (1) don’t know enough to really be considered a true gardener or (2) know so much they don’t have anything else to learn. Both scenarios can happen when learning any new skill, with the first often manifesting as Imposter Syndrome and the second, a person suffering from something like the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

The Gardener and Imposter Syndrome

Imposter Syndrome happens when a person with some level of ability still feels like a fraud. The person has experienced at least some success, but instead of recognizing their capabilities, they see their wins as coming from external forces. Since so much is out of a gardener’s control, feeling like a fraud can be common. This is especially poignant when teaching others. These feelings can come from thinking you’re not as good as you think others perceive you, because you believe you don’t know enough, because you feel you must do it alone to be good, or a combination of these reasons. As a recovering perfectionist, I’ll address each of these in the context of my own experiences. Apologies if these do not apply to your situation.

Let’s start with the obvious — if you’ve had some success in the garden, then you’re never going to be as good as people think you are. We live in a place where gardening is challenging (though rewarding) and non-gardeners often think gardeners have swallowed some secret sauce to be able to grow here. But this is SO not true. Success is one part luck, one part trial and error, and two parts research…and these proportions are subjective.

If you are in the camp where you think you must know all to even begin, then let me be the first to tell you gardening is a limitless well of learning in which no one can know everything about a given topic. When it comes to the natural world, we learn as we go while we stand on the shoulders of those who have come before. Believe you know enough to begin. If gardening is something you want to do, then do it. You are smart enough, good enough, and doggone it, gardeners like you. (We appreciate anyone who tries.)

If you have the physical ability to cover a plant or seed with dirt and occasionally water it, then gardening is available to you. It has been our heritage as humans since the days hunter-gatherers cultivated the first plants. Lastly, gardening may be a solitary activity, but it certainly has a community around it. Embrace the helpers, experiment with their advice that resonates for you and politely set aside what doesn’t. You’ll grow as a gardener and increase your friendships within the community.

The Gardener and the Dunning-Kruger Effect

Now, the other side of the spectrum: over-confidence. In a 1999 paper, Cornell University psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger reported a study where they tested participants on logic, grammar, and sense of humor. They found those who performed in the bottom 25% of the tests rated their skills far above average. Dunning and Kruger concluded this skew in participants understanding their abilities was a problem of metacognition — the ability to realistically gauge their performance. The researchers wrote, “Those with limited knowledge in a domain suffer a dual burden: Not only do they reach mistaken conclusions and make regrettable errors, but their incompetence robs them of the ability to realize it.”

In our culture, confidence is so attractive that some people pretend to know more than they do (or really do believe they know it all) rather than ever appearing lacking in proficiency. Intelligent or highly educated people can fall into this trap too because it’s easy to think experience and knowledge in one topic can be transferrable to another. But not so. I know some botanists who aren’t good gardeners and vice versa. I also know some vegetable farmers who aren’t skilled at xeriscaping or tree trimming.

The truth is there are so many topics to explore in gardening that it would take more than a lifetime to explore them all. True gardeners are always learning, adapting, and collecting golden nuggets of knowledge. It may mean only collecting one nugget every time a new topic is studied. But that’s OK. You know you’re a gardener when you’re simply attempting, learning and growing.