Gardening Etcetera: The goodness of gardening? Fresher vegetables

When I was but a sprout, both my parents worked outside the home, so it was often my responsibility to prepare weekday dinners.

Mom would phone me soon after I came home from school to give directions on how to make that evening’s meal. Dad didn’t know much about cooking, but he was adamant that he’d teach me about corn.

He grew up on a farm during the depression, and farm-raised corn was a mainstay of the family’s diet. He cautioned me to never remove any of the leaves (husk) surrounding a corn cob until just prior to plunging it into boiling water. He’d explain that once the kernels were exposed to air, they would lose some of their tender crispiness, nutrients, and sweet flavor. Lastly, he’d bemoan the fact that our corn was store-bought, for “it’s always best to eat corn within minutes of picking the cob from its stalk.”

Are Dad’s teachings merely outdated myths, or is there some truth to them?

In effect, they’re quite accurate.

Studies have shown in many cases our garden-grown fruits and vegetables are more nutrient-packed and fully flavored than those commercially grown.