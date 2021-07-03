Gardening Etcetera: The Dandelion: Dreadful weed, dinner delight, or lawn decoration?

Who among us doesn’t hold cherished childhood memories of dashing about fields of sweet-scented grass in search of dandelions?

The flowers would be easy to detect, with their radiant yellow heads nearly beckoning to be plucked. But as delightful as these were, you would pass them by; you were seeking the fully mature flower — the white, delicate fluffball laden with seed.

You found one! Now was the time to pluck the fragile spent flower, then blow a little puff of air through it — it wouldn’t take much. You’d watch as the feathery seeds broke from the cuplike calyx. You’d marvel as wind currents propelled parachute-like hairs laden with seed to sail away to who-knows-where. Then you’d make a wish — for that was the purpose of it all. Now, you would likely gather a bouquet of the charming, yellow flowers to take to your mother.

Ah! The sweet innocent days of youth! We adults often regard the dandelion as a weed, an intruder, rather than something of any value. But let’s take another look.