Gardening Etcetera: The Dandelion: Dreadful weed, dinner delight, or lawn decoration?

Who among us doesn’t hold cherished childhood memories of dashing about fields of sweet-scented grass in search of dandelions?
The flowers would be easy to detect, with their radiant yellow heads nearly beckoning to be plucked. But as delightful as these were, you would pass them by; you were seeking the fully mature flower — the white, delicate fluffball laden with seed.
You found one! Now was the time to pluck the fragile spent flower, then blow a little puff of air through it — it wouldn’t take much. You’d watch as the feathery seeds broke from the cuplike calyx. You’d marvel as wind currents propelled parachute-like hairs laden with seed to sail away to who-knows-where. Then you’d make a wish — for that was the purpose of it all. Now, you would likely gather a bouquet of the charming, yellow flowers to take to your mother.
Ah! The sweet innocent days of youth! We adults often regard the dandelion as a weed, an intruder, rather than something of any value. But let’s take another look.
In view of the fact that the dandelion (Taraxacum spp.) is from Europe, this member of the daisy family is, in a sense, an intruder. But is it a weed? That all depends on your point of view. I have friends who allow a few dandelions to grow in the front lawn of their business because the family loves dandelion greens in their salad. (They never put chemicals on the lawn.)
As a point of fact, the dandelion is an herb that imparts an earthy, arugula-like quality to many dishes, raw or cooked. As the leaves mature, they become quite bitter, so most people harvest them when the leaves are young. Some find the leaves quite tasty in pesto and salsa. Roots are chopped and steeped to make tea-like or coffee-like beverages.
Notably, all parts of the dandelion are crammed with nutrients and contain few calories. They’re good sources of beta-carotene and vitamin C, and the minerals iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium.
My husband, Hugh, and I attempt to attract pollinators to our flower and vegetable gardens from spring to fall. Seeing that dandelions continue flowering when fruit trees and other early-bloomers taper off in spring, we welcome them on our property. While dandelions aren’t normally a pollinator’s first choice, they’ll do in a pinch.
Could anyone have guessed this bright yellow flower with dagger-like leaves is, in truth, great for your soil? It is, and that’s because its long tap root reaches deeply-deposited nutrients like calcium, making them available to other plants’ roots. The dandelion is also noted for stabilizing soils and loosening hard-packed soil.
The dandelion may well have been brought to North America on the Mayflower for its many medicinal properties. Even today, folks partake of the dandelion for back pain relief, improvement of night vision, stomach cramps, sores, fevers, and lethargy.
Decidedly, the dandelion has some very good qualities. But before determining whether or not you want them in your yard, we’ll weigh in a few more facts. Once established, this perennial is difficult to weed out. It overwinters as a small rosette of leaves, withstanding frosts and some freezes. It reproduces efficiently with windborne seeds establishing themselves quite a distance from the parent plant. Furthermore, its taproot grows deeply, and if you don’t get the whole thing when you attempt to remove the plant, each piece left underground may grow a new plant.
Perhaps if dandelions grew prolifically on our property as they do in some people’s yards, Hugh and I would attempt to impede their growth a bit. Since the dandelion detests shade, we’d achieve this by growing our lawn 3 or 4 inches tall. That way we wouldn’t have to chemically treat an area where children and animals may hang out. On the other hand, maybe we’d simply let the flowers grow. For, if truth be told, who would really care if our yard was dotted with little, comely heads of sunshine yellow?
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.