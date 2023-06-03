This past winter I penned an article for Gardening Etcetera titled “Winter Weeds,” and previously, I had written on biennial weeds. Today, I am writing about summer weeds — those that germinate during the spring or summer and mature by autumn.

We’ll begin with one found on our property, horseweed (Conyza canadensis), which is currently in its immature rosette stage, with clusters of leaves in a circular pattern hugging the ground. This will become the base of the mature plant. Horseweed’s rosette is bright green with narrow leaves. As the days become warmer, horseweed will bolt, sending up a leafy stem as high as six feet tall. Numerous short branches will grow from the top and produce small (3-5mm across) daisy-like flowers that manufacture scads of seeds.

I keep a sharp eye out for horseweed rosettes this time of year. Otherwise, the plants quickly become unmanageable, blocking the flow of water in our ditch and robbing the landscaping plants of water. Elsewhere, this weed can be found in disturbed soils like roadsides and vacant lots but also in pastures and fields. Fortunately, its rosettes are easy to remove by clipping the stem barely below the soil surface. Because the weed bears no flowers at this point of its existence, I leave the clipped plants on the ground to decompose, renourishing the soil. I do the same for most annual weeds that are not yet bearing flowers. (Purslane, however, is an exception.)

Kochia and tumble mustard become pesky tumbleweeds at maturity. Once their stems have matured, they let loose of the ground, tumble for miles on windy days and spread seed everywhere they go.

I have a love/hate relationship with Kochia (Bassia scoparia), an Asian weed infesting a large portion of our backyard during summer. Rather than toiling to remove it all, we mow it. At first, mowed kochia appears lush and green like a lawn, but turns brown in the fall. And since kochia may grow new branches below the mowing level, we mow it several times during the growing season.

One of the best ways to prevent large kochia infestations like ours is to dig up each silvery soft rosette before the plants bolt. Once they have stems, removing them becomes more difficult.

When left to its own devices, Kochia grows six feet tall or higher, forming a huge shrub with blue-green velvety leaves and reddish-green stems. At this stage, it may be toxic to cattle and sheep. Kochia flowers are nearly unnoticeable.

Tumble mustard (Sisumbrium altissimum) debuts as a rosette of leaves divided into 12-inch long broad lobes. To me, it looks like a giant imitation of a dandelion rosette.

When tumble mustard bolts, the single stem shoots upward 2 to 5 feet and makes a profusion of smaller branches at the top bearing small, pale-yellow flowers. A lone plant may manufacture thousands of seeds. Again, avoid large stands of this invasive weed by removing its rosettes before they grow stems.

Originally from Eastern Europe and Western Asia, diffuse knapweed (Centaurea diffusa) is an invasive weed that may behave as a perennial, biennial or summer annual.

Diffuse knapweed's initial growth stage reveals a rosette of six-inch long, deeply-lobed hairy leaves. After bolting as tall as 24 inches, the plant grows numerous branches holding white or pinkish minuscule flowers atop urn-shaped, prickly bracts. (Take care not to confuse diffuse knapweed with hoary tansy aster, a native flowering plant.)

Any effective control involves killing or removing the plant, long taproot and all. The best time for this is when the weed is merely a rosette. For large infestations, chemical products licensed for control of Centaurea diffusa may be effective if strictly adhering to directions. In any case, you must reestablish the previously invaded plot with native plant species or other plants adapted to the environment.

The Coconino Master Gardener Association believes it’s vital for homeowners and landscapers to learn how to identify our most invasive weeds, so I will continue to keep Gardening Etc. readers informed. For images and more information on northern Arizona weeds, go to nazinvasiveplants.org/.