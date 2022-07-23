Gardening Etcetera: The appeal of becoming a Master Gardener

In the fall, I took an online Master Gardener class through the Cooperative Extension of the University of Arizona. My goal was to learn to grow flowers and vegetables here in the high desert, where years of previous efforts have met with disappointment.

According to the website of Washington State University, “The Master Gardener (MG) program, which began as a response to a need for information on gardening and pest management, has evolved into a proactive partner with other agencies in addressing environmental and social issues covering such topics as integrated pest management, natural yard care, and low‐impact development, to name but a few.”

Started in 1973, MG programs can now be found across the United States, as well as in parts of Canada and South Korea. As of 2018, there were over 86,000 MGs in this country alone, who volunteered more than five million hours. It’s a pretty big deal!

If your attempts at horticulture have failed in this area after having been successful in another part of the country, you haven’t lost your green thumb. Nature’s challenges are a bit more taxing here. Our local soils are nutrient-poor and the sun is intense. Due to freezes as late as June and as early as October, the growing season is short. Spring’s near single-digit humidity and frequent high winds have unfavorable dehydrating effects. And when summer monsoons deliver much-needed moisture to our parched earth, it is often in the form of heavy rains and hailstorms.

The class taught me practical ways to work with these challenges. Some of its invaluable lessons include the best ways to amend the soil, effective planting techniques & protective measures, organic weed & pest control, drought-resistant landscaping, and composting. I also learned methods for creating environments that help specific plants thrive.

Now that I’ve completed the online learning, I’m busy with the required volunteer work, which is providing me with important hands-on experience. (To become a Certified Master Gardener in Coconino County, a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer work is required within 12 months after completing the class.)

In addition to learning to grow bountiful fruits, veggies, and flowers in these harsh conditions, there are other advantages to becoming an MG. Gaining a sense of accomplishment is one of them. I’m always in awe at the sight of a beautiful garden. And when a friend gifts me with home-grown tomatoes, peppers, or zucchini, I feel great admiration and appreciation. Gifts from the garden are infused with the pride of a grower’s successful partnership with Nature.

Making new friends is another benefit of becoming an MG. As we move through life, meeting new people whose company we enjoy can be challenging. Finding ways to spend time with others while sharing a mutual interest makes it easier. New friends and new experiences contribute to the expansion of our individual worlds, making them more interesting.

Finally, studies show that feeling we belong to a community improves our mental health and lengthens our lives. And a contingent of Master Gardeners is not just any community; it is one whose members are passionate about working with the earth and sharing information for the benefit of all. Volunteering at plant sales, garden shows, and public gardens gives new MGs the opportunity to really experience a sense of belonging.

Becoming a Master Gardener has opened a beautiful new world to me. This year, I have harvested vegetables for the first time since moving to Northern Arizona over a decade ago. I've met longtime gardeners who are happy to share kindness and expert advice. And I feel I’ve become a part of an extraordinary community. If you would like to improve your local horticultural skills while making new connections, I strongly encourage you to join the class starting this fall on August 29.

For more information about the program as well as the application, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.