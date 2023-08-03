After a long, snowy winter worthy of the record books and a late June frost, nine local gardeners are thrilled to invite you to their gardens to prove that it is possible to successfully grow in Flagstaff. Join us for the 3rd annual Master Gardeners Garden Tour sponsored by the Coconino Master Gardener Association (CMGA*) and Warner’s Nursery on Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s tour will feature residential gardens in several neighborhoods throughout Flagstaff including Cherry Hill, University Heights, Sunnyside, Downtown, the famed “Banana Belt,” Country Club and the community of Doney Park. Each neighborhood comes with its own microclimates, topographical features, and gardening benefits and challenges. Learn how local gardeners adapt to these unique environments, and take home some creative ideas for your own gardening space.

In addition to the residential gardens, this year’s tour will also feature a cut-flower farm, a community garden, an urban farm, and a community-driven co-op. Below are brief descriptions of what you can expect to see as part of the tour.

In the historic Townsite neighborhood, discover a small-scale cooperative farm that aims to create a resilient community network through permaculture principles, collaborative learning, and social connectivity. A high tunnel protects different varieties of tomatoes, peppers, microgreens, broccoli, and herbs from the elements. In fact, the season’s first tomato, grown under the high tunnel, was harvested in early July! Community members, agricultural apprentices, and NAU students work collaboratively to grow food here and a large portion of the harvest is donated to local food banks. In addition to growing plants, this farm manages a composting system and raises chickens. Stop by and meet Barbara, the beautiful queen of the coop.

Be greeted by a multitude of flower gardens when you arrive at the Doney Park residence. Come tour the warm season cut-flower garden, a cottage-style cutting garden, and a pumpkin patch. In addition to the cutting gardens, there are numerous varieties of perennial flowers throughout the yard to enjoy. Zinnias, sunflowers, Delphinium, foxglove, statice, feverfew, snapdragons, columbine, Penstemon, and daisies are some of the beauties to admire here.

Raised beds and terraces built out of local limestone are filled with an intermixing of vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers in the University Heights garden. If you’re hesitant to plant a garden beneath the shade of tall ponderosa pines, come visit this residential space to get ideas for how to work with what you have. This large urban lot is also home to chickens, has a water catchment system, and features a unique way to repurpose empty bottles.

Flagstaff’s Banana Belt, at the base of Mount Elden, is one of the best areas for gardening in town. This is due to Elden’s warm southwest facing rock soaking up the sun’s heat during the day and radiating that heat back out during the night. You will find many fruit trees and shrubs like currants, cherries, and peaches in the garden at Grandview Homes. Walk among the island of raised beds that are fenced to keep animals out and are efficiently irrigated by an easy-to-install drip system. This residence also doubles as an art studio with several shady nooks that are used to create and inspire beautiful pieces of art.

Tickets for the event are available at Warner’s Nursery and online. They will be available at Warner’s from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on August 12 for $15. You will receive a wristband and map at the time of your admission purchase. While you are at Warner's, you can do a little shopping and have a cup of coffee at Dottie's Café. If you buy your ticket for $18 online through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/377973076647/, you will receive a map and ticket through email the evening before the tour. The gardens will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.; hosts and volunteers will be on-site to show you around.

*CMGA is a nonprofit group of gardeners dedicated to teaching classes and cultivating gardens. Proceeds from the tour will fund education and improvement projects in community gardens. Each year, CMGA awards $2,000-$5,000 in grants. The CMGA and the Coconino County Master Gardener Program would like to thank this year’s garden hosts and Master Gardener volunteers for making this fundraising event possible.