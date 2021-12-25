Gardening Etcetera: Ten books to add to your gardening bookshelf

Last year I wrote a column dedicated to my favorite gardening books for winter reading. This year, I’d like to add to it 10 more books a reader may enjoy during the long, hygge nights of reading by the fire.

Hygge is a Danish word and is defined as a sense of coziness, a contentment with the slow things of life. It is especially appealing during the colder months when we’re not gardening. For me, hygge revolves around two items: plants and books. Add them together and it is no wonder my house guests are dismayed at my overflowing shelves of gardening and farming books. I cannot help myself.

To add to the 25 I suggested last December, here are a few that may be worth the space in a shelf. Hopefully, some may spark your own sense of coziness in the cold days and nights ahead. Most are new books from authors I’ve mentioned previously.

First, no winter reading list would be complete without a book from Michael Pollan. Fortunately for us, he has been prolific these past few years. Our household favorite this year has been This is Your Mind on Plants, which challenges how we view psychoactive plants. True to Pollan’s chatty, journalistic style, he talks to professionals, but also speaks from personal experience.

Second, Erin Benzakein is one of my Virgils and her latest, Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias: A Guide to Growing and Arranging Magnificent Blooms, is a feast for the eyes as well as the intellect.

Next, Rosemary Gladstar’s Medicinal Herbs: A Beginner’s Guide has been so great for my budding medicinal herb interests that I bought two — one for me and one to share her wisdom with friends.

Speaking of wisdom, Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer has been on my to-be-read pile for a while and now I’m wondering why it has taken me so long. Coming to the topic as a botanist, an Indigenous woman, and a mother, makes this book exceptional.

Fifth and sixth places are two books on soil, a topic dear to most gardeners’ hearts. Kiss the Ground: How the Food You Eat Can Reverse Climate Change, Heal Your Body and Ultimately Save Our World by Josh Tickell was also made into a documentary by the same title and narrated by Woody Harrelson. And as the adage goes, if you like the movie, wait until you read the book! Gabe Brown’s Dirt to Soil: One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture is a lovely narrative to follow along the Browns' journey to turn a 5,000-acre North Dakota farm wasteland into a dreamland.

Seventh is one I’m cheating with because I read it years ago and recently revisited it. Growing a Farmer: How I Learned to Live Off the Land is another farmer’s memoir, but by Kurt Timmermeister who takes a five-acre plot in Washington and turns it into a farm to table oasis.

Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Suzanne Simard is gaining readers all over the world. Like Peter Wohlleben’s book that I recommended last year, Simard's life-long forest ecological research helps us understand better the communication and intelligence of plants. Not sure if this is a book for you? First, check out her much acclaimed Ted Talk to change your mind. It has had over five million views if that tells you how interesting she is.

In ninth place is a book I haven’t finished yet, but bought for my husband because really, I wanted to read it. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake has been eye-opening and will make you never look at a mushroom in the forest the same again.

The last book I recommend is more for those looking for a reference rather than a narration. Edward C. Smith’s Vegetable Gardener’s Bible is a high-yield system for North American Gardens and is a must have for growers. On its second edition, my copy sits next to John Jeavons’ How to Grow More Vegetables, one I recommended last year.

While this list is not complete with all the wonderful growing books available right now, at least it will get you started with your long days and nights of reading until we can get seeds back into the ground and growing ourselves. Then again, reading is another way to grow…

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples. We are taking applications for the next Master Gardener course that starts January 24, 2022. We are offering it as an in-person class and online. For more information about the program as well as the application, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.

