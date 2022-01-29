Gardening Etcetera: Taking extra measures to attract winter birds

As I exchanged greetings with a visitor from Phoenix one crisp winter day, he queried, “Why do you have birds in your yard?” I retorted, “Doesn’t everyone have birds in their yards?” He explained, “I thought in cold climates like Flagstaff’s, birds flew south for the winter.”

Finally getting the point, I acknowledged, “Oh yes! Birds relying on a diet of insects or nectar do fly south in search of food. These include, among others, swallows, goldfinches, warblers, and most hummingbirds. The birds you see in my yard are adapted to feeding on seeds, nuts, or berries during the cold months.”

Avid birders like me often take extra measures to entice our feathered friends into our yards. We strive to provide three basic cold weather necessities: water, shelter, and food.

Because winter storms in northern Arizona can be few and far between, and natural water sources may be frozen, each morning I add fresh water to my birdbath. Birds are wary of deep water and slippery surfaces, so I keep a flat rock on the bottom to accommodate the littler species. It never fails to delight me when I behold an assortment of birds felicitously splashing about their birdbath even as outdoor temperatures hover near freezing.

The foundation for winter bird shelter in the High Country is trees. Since conifers are green year-round, they are frigid-weather bird havens. I often espy a flutter of activity in our Colorado blue spruce from dark-eyed Juncos, white-crowned sparrows and flickers amongst the trees’ densely packed branches all winter. I often envy Flagstaffians who have mature towering specimens of native ponderosa pine on their properties, providing shelter year-round for a plethora of wildlife. We have a young ponderosa, but it’ll be a while before we catch the sounds of chickadees and nuthatches tapping into their winter caches of nuts and seeds high in the canopies.

A variety of fruit and seed-bearing vegetation serves as cold season bird magnets. Berries of native junipers entice cedar waxwings, Clark's nutcrackers, jays, robins, crossbills, and more. The highly intelligent and fascinating pinyon jay relishes pine nuts of the pinyon and ponderosa pines. Wild rose hips are delectable as tea and jam for us humans, but also serve as a mid-winter snack for songbirds and bluebirds.

Another native, Virginia creeper is an attractive perennial vine with palmately compound leaves that turn crimson in autumn. It sports clusters of navy-blue berries, which cling to their branches throughout the year and are devoured by a multitude of birds like woodpeckers and robins. Although not a native to our region, hollies afford irresistible glossy red berries for foraging flocks.

In the wild, sumac is one of the most valuable winter food sources for birds. Though not particularly palatable, the upright terminal clusters of dull red berries readily slough off snow while other food sources may remain buried. Bluebirds have an especial fondness for them.

Bird aficionados leave a patch or two of annual flowers, grasses and/or noninvasive weeds to enhance avian winter diets. I allow a number of plots growing Flagstaff’s ubiquitous wild sunflowers to stand until most of the seed heads have been plucked clean. I enjoy watching the antics and acrobatics of pine siskins and native sparrows as they strive to reach each last morsel.

A variety of treats set out in birdfeeders or spread directly on the ground is yet another method of luring winter birds to our properties. Most birds crave high-energy fat this time of year, and one simple way of providing this is to purchase a hanging wire basket, which can be filled with various flavored suet cakes found in most stores carrying birdseed. I sometimes mix bacon grease with cornmeal to make a crumbly mixture I toss onto the snow. Other sources of high-fat foods include nuts, sunflower seeds, and commercial birdseed.

For me, no winter landscape would be complete without glimpses of bluebirds flitting about their birdbath, dark-eyed juncos hunkering down in the shelter of an evergreen bough, or a flock of pinyon jays descending upon a peanut feeder. And sighting a flock of brilliantly colored meadowlarks seeking morsels of birdseed strewn on a glistening white carpet of snow is enough to make any dreary winter day a day to celebrate.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.

