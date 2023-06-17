A few weeks ago, I published an article in this column on horseweed, kochia, tumble mustard and diffuse knapweed, all summer weeds — those that germinate during the spring or summer and mature by autumn. Here are three more. Parts of this piece have been published in this column previously.

Black medic

This ground-hugging annual clover was introduced from Asia. Like other clovers, it bears teardrop- shaped leaves in groups of three. But unlike sweet yellow clover, which sports yellow flowers on a spike, black medick bears pom-pom-like, yellow flowers on a short stem. Black medick trails closely to the ground, while sweet yellow clover is upright and may attain a height of five feet. Another clover -- white clover -- exhibits pom-pom-shaped flowers too, but are large and white.

Now is the time to eradicate your black medic, while the seedlings are small. This may be a matter of simply wetting down the area where the weed is taking hold, and gathering up its ground-hugging leaves and pulling out the shallow tap root.

One crucial fact about black medic is it flourishes in compacted soil. Compaction happens when soil particles are pressed tightly together, resulting in less air and water space and causing the soil to become dense. Clay soils or localities receiving lots of foot or vehicle traffic are more prone to it. Since compaction is also detrimental for our desirable plants -- flower gardens, vegetable gardens and lawns — it would be profitable to improve the quality of all your soils by loosening the particles and providing aeration, whether or not you have this weed.

Adding copious amounts of organic matter, like well-decomposed manure or compost, to other garden areas will also greatly reduce the likelihood of this weed becoming introduced or making a comeback. I recommend using the good old-fashioned shovel or pick for this job, because a power rototiller may collapse the integral structure of the soil.

Once your soil is less dense and rich with organic matter, beneficial fungi, worms, and other soil-borne critters will commence binding soil particles to form aggregates. These, in turn will form air and water pockets that are penetrable by roots of desirable plants. Additionally, soil-borne microorganisms will continue the process of decomposition, augmenting the soil with fixed nitrogen and other nutrients.

Goathead

When I was a child, my friends and I went barefoot all summer. Only if we knew we were going to tread on scorching blacktop or concrete would we wear shoes. Occasionally however, we would venture onto disturbed sites, like vacant lots and find ourselves in the middle of what we called “a sticker patch,” a sprawling weed brandishing 1 or 2 hidden “horned” burs. Wow! Did that pack a punch to the soles of our feet! The culprit was Goathead, a.k.a. puncture vine (Tribulus terrestris), and we’d have to tip-toe our way out of the weed patch and remove each sticker.

This noxious weed radiates out from a crown, forming patches a meter in diameter and clad with tiny, five-petaled yellow flowers that morph into burs. It’s the leaves that give away its identity, however -- they are opposite and pinnately compound. The best way to eradicate goathead is to keep an eye out for it and dig it up with a hoe before the plant bears flowers.

Purslane

Each summer, about the time the monsoon rains ramp up, purslane starts popping up all over our vegetable gardens and flower beds. Then in a flash it creeps along the ground, robbing our plants of water and nutrients. Controlling this Asian succulent is tricky, because the stems themselves are capable of taking root. For this reason, hoeing does no good unless you painstakingly gather the severed stems left on the ground. Plus, once the purslane plant matures, its yellow flowers fling seeds a distance from its parent. Furthermore, the seeds stay viable in the soil for years.

As with all summer weeds, the best way to control purslane is to eradicate it before it matures. When dealing with purslane keep in mind to gather all plant parts, bag them, and dispose of them. Then the following season, mulch or place heavy paper on sites infested the previous year, so seeds are deprived of sunlight vital for germination.