Gardening Etcetera: Staying strong like a mighty sequoia

In the summer of 2019, before a virus stopped the movement of the earth, I was lucky enough to tour Northern Wales. Over the past few years, I’ve written about some of the gardens I visited on this same trip, but as I plan my new gardens for spring, one experience keeps coming back to me. It was the time a tree reminded me how experimenting in a garden — even in a professional one — can bring the best sort of success.

Walking along a small ravine in the Bodnant Gardens, I was enjoying the multi-colored rhododendrons and azaleas when all of a sudden, I looked up… and up… and up. There before me was a giant tree — and not just any tree — but one I recognized from the Western U.S. It was a Sequoia. I made a beeline for the tree and started reading the plaque. It turns out that around 1890, avid gardeners and wealthy landowners Charles and Laura McLaren planted several Giant Sequoias (Sequoia giganteum) and Coast Redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens). They’d acquired these trees from their travels to bring plants from all over the world back to their vast Welch gardens.

As I walked further along the path, I found more of these lovely trees. I was floored. I’d always been taught Coast Redwoods and Giant Sequoias would only grow in select areas of California, because of their needs for specific planting conditions. I was wrong.

Giant Sequoias grow naturally in a 260-mile swath in California, making them one of the rarest and largest trees in the world. They have been known to live to 3,000 years old, can grow around 300-feet tall, 35-feet wide, and have 8-foot-wide branches! Coast Redwoods grow taller, but not as wide. Coast Redwoods can reach ages of 2,000 years old and grow to heights of more than 300-feet, though some special cases in California are nearly 400-feet tall.

Knowing what I know now, I shouldn’t have been surprised to learn Coast Redwoods were once found in other parts of the Western U.S. and even along the coasts of Europe and Asia.

These giants I stumbled upon in Wales were the loftiest growing in the British Isles, all about 100 feet tall. The Coast Redwood I saw was about 150 feet tall. The gardeners who brought these beauties to Bodnant certainly did their homework beforehand. They planted them in this little ravine where there was plenty of low-lying mists for the trees to drink from, lots of rain, other tall trees like Larches, rocky soil, and relative protection from high winds.

Unfortunately, the ravine couldn’t protect them completely from a catastrophic storm that hit the area two months ago. The 140-year-old Coast Redwood was one of the casualties, as were more than 50 rare, large trees all felled by the high winds.

What’s my point in making us all long for more travel? Well, besides extolling my love for Sequoias, it is simply to illustrate the age-old belief many gardeners have of nothing ventured, nothing gained. These trees are a powerful reminder of how being brave enough to experiment with something new may pan out to be just the element needed for a beautiful garden. Instead of sticking with what everyone else is planting, why not try a new species, variety, or technique?

I, for one, have killed more plants than I have rescued. It used to embarrass me, but now I see it as a rite of passage. For a few years I even tried to establish kiwis in Flagstaff…this is how seriously I believe gardeners should try new things.

I assume the gale-force winds ripping through the Bodnant ravine were too much for the shallow roots of a Coast Redwood accustomed to relying on intertwining with the roots of other Coast Redwoods. But still, it makes me wonder how long these legacy trees would have lasted had the storm not happened. Would they have stood for thousands of years? Time will tell for those still standing.

And as Theodore Roosevelt said of the Giant Sequoias in 1903, “they are monuments in themselves.” Indeed, they are, but I believe they are also memorials to the curious spirit of their gardeners who were willing to cultivate something new.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.

