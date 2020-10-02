Gardening Etcetera: Sounds sappy, but maples are a visual splendor

Now that Northern Arizona has crossed the threshold from the dog days of summer into the breezy days of autumn, many folks find themselves gazing up at Mount Elden and the San Francisco Peaks in hopes of spying stands of golden or red-leafed aspen.

Some people will be scanning the slopes of the lower elevations in search of burnt-orange-leafed Gambel oak. While I delight in these wonderful trees, I also find joy in the marvelous jewel tones of maple trees, so I head into Flagstaff and its nearby environs in search of these beauties. I feel most fortunate when I find a singular maple tree gussied up in leaves of several different shades of reds, golds, and greens.

Some of us may not realize that a number of varieties of maple trees are adapted to our climate. In addition to these, the region hosts several native maple species. Here is a description of maple trees that grow well here, and their ideal growing requirements.

The well-known red maple or scarlet maple (Acer rubrum) is native to Eastern United States and exhibits intense scarlet leaves. It can reach 40-50 feet tall with a spread of 30 to 40 feet. It grows best in moist, slightly acidic soils.