Gardening Etcetera: Sounds sappy, but maples are a visual splendor

Now that Northern Arizona has crossed the threshold from the dog days of summer into the breezy days of autumn, many folks find themselves gazing up at Mount Elden and the San Francisco Peaks in hopes of spying stands of golden or red-leafed aspen.
Some people will be scanning the slopes of the lower elevations in search of burnt-orange-leafed Gambel oak. While I delight in these wonderful trees, I also find joy in the marvelous jewel tones of maple trees, so I head into Flagstaff and its nearby environs in search of these beauties. I feel most fortunate when I find a singular maple tree gussied up in leaves of several different shades of reds, golds, and greens.
Some of us may not realize that a number of varieties of maple trees are adapted to our climate. In addition to these, the region hosts several native maple species. Here is a description of maple trees that grow well here, and their ideal growing requirements.
The well-known red maple or scarlet maple (Acer rubrum) is native to Eastern United States and exhibits intense scarlet leaves. It can reach 40-50 feet tall with a spread of 30 to 40 feet. It grows best in moist, slightly acidic soils.
Another popular maple, silver maple (Acer saccharinum), is native to Central and Eastern United States and attains a height of 50-80 feet. Its leaves display fall colors in shades of yellow to gold, which, on windy days, unveil stunning downy-silver undersides. This tree has narrow crotch angles, resulting in weak wood, which must be pruned and trained properly. And because it has aggressive roots, this tree is not recommended for sites near sidewalks, foundations, or sewers.
I find that one of the most desirable sites to view autumn maples is in Flagstaff along Kaspar Dr. paralleling E. Route 66. Here, Autumn Blaze maples (Acer X freemanii) are interspersed with evergreens and other deciduous trees decked out in their own fall finery. Autumn Blaze is a cross between red maple and silver maple and has the best attributes of both trees. The leaves are dazzling scarlet like Red Maple, but bigger. It has a better tolerance of the alkaline soils found in Northern Arizona than the silver maple and attains a manageable height of about 55 feet with a 30-40-foot spread. And although this maple is a fast grower, its roots are not very aggressive.
Hailing from the eastern United States, the sugar maple (Acer saccharum) grows tall as well as wide, and each leaf may be embellished with a variety of fall colors from red to burnt-orange to yellow. It is slow-growing and bears some tolerance to alkaline soils and partially shady sites. Additionally, this tree forms a dense crown, making it a great shade tree.
Amur maple (Acer ginnala) originates in Northeast Asia and is a small tree reaching 20-30 feet with a wide-spreading crown that is robed in blazing red during Fall. Some specimens may have one trunk while others have multiple trunks. This species is suitable for some of our windier, slightly drier regions. It is also more tolerant of alkaline soils and part shade.
Native to Northern Arizona, the bigtooth maple (Acer grandidentatum) is a small to medium-sized tree found naturally near moist streams and in the ponderosa pine forest. Its leaves morph from shiny green to several shades of reds and yellows.
One must keep in mind that varying weather patterns from year to year and location greatly affect the likelihood of our maple trees manifesting a spectacular fall display. Warm, sunny, autumn days with cool nights are the best indicators that a good showing is on its way. Sometimes, though, an extreme cold snap, high winds, and hard rains will cause the leaves to drop before they change color. Additionally, a drought-stressed tree will drop its leaves early in the season, and a fungal infestation may hamper pigmentation.
If you feel the inclination to go out and purchase a maple tree, now is a good time to do so, because the trees are changing color. This way, you'll have a better chance of acquiring a tree that will be suited to your aesthetic tastes and will be a sight to behold for years to come.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.
