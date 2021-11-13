Gardening Etcetera: Something to do in early spring: Plant sweet pea seeds!

If things go well, they will bloom in July and often continue to do so into October. As a cool-weather crop, they struggle in late summer and are susceptible to powdery mildew. They must be cut back often so they will continue to flower rather than produce seeds. If not cut, they produce seed pods that look very much like sugar snap peas grown for eating. Do not be tempted to pop them in your mouth! I have read sweet peas are mildly poisonous.

There are many varieties of sweet peas. One of my favorites is ‘April in Paris’, which has ruffled cream-colored blossoms tinted in lilac at the edge. I plant a variety of colors. Most important to me — and the varieties I cherish — are ones with long stems and an abundance of fragrance.

Sharing bunches of these beauties is part of the joy of growing them!

Joyce seemed to like my efforts and commented that mine were as good as any she had seen at the County Fair. This led to another new and lasting, annual experience for me: submitting them into the Coconino County Fair Floriculture Show. Most years, I look forward to submitting the paperwork in August and, at the end of the month, preparing several bunches to enter in the Coconino County Fair. But without Joyce’s encouragement all those years ago, I would have never ventured into growing these unique flowers, much less entering them into a competition.

Thanks, Mrs. Killip, for all the joy and blue ribbons!

Joe Harte became a Coconino Master Gardener in 2008 and has worked in the Olivia White Hospice Home Garden ever since where he maintains the trees and does some of the heavy lifting. In addition to growing sweet peas, he grows pumpkins for neighborhood children. We are taking applications for the next Master Gardener course that starts in January 2022. We are offering it as an in-person class and online. For more information about the program well as the application, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.

