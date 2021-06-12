Gardening Etcetera: Somehow, flowers smell even sweeter when home-grown

There’s something magical about strolling into a garden with a pair of sharp shearers and a bucket of cool water in search of a home-grown bouquet.

This wasn’t a luxury I knew until recently because I’ve always wanted the blooms to last as long as possible out in the garden. But like most things with plants, they are givers. In fact, many flowering plants produce more flowers the more you pick them. A bonus is that these species also don’t need a lot of space and can be grown in a small backyard, container, or on a whole acre plot.

Here are a few of my favorites Northern Arizona gardeners might be interested in working into their own spaces:

1. Zinnias

One of the easiest annual flowers to grow, zinnias grown from seed provide an abundance of bright and showy colors all summer long. Be warned, though, they are thirsty plants that will need frequent watering. To grow longer stems for your vases, cut the seedlings back once to only the first two branching leaves. The nodes on those branches will then produce longer and more abundant stems.

2. Sunflowers