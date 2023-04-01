I was raised in Maryland and my family cultivated, and ate and grew from, an organic half-acre garden plot. The kids were responsible for pest control and I remember picking Japanese beetles off a long trellised row of grapes, dropping each into a can of soapy water.

My dad read Rodale’s Organic Gardening religiously and all four children were ‘encouraged’ to help him with his organic method of control – manually removing this destructive insect. He used many other organic practices in the garden including adding lots of compost, using organic fertilizers, rotating crops, and growing disease resistant varieties.

Ideally organic gardening produces robust crops by building a healthy soil, aiding plants to be less prone to insect and disease damage. But even the best organic gardener, like my dad, had to sometimes resort to using organic products to deal with pests. If you find yourself looking for an organic pesticide, there are many more choices today then there were 50 years ago.

Organic products come from natural sources such as plants, microorganisms and minerals, and are usually better for the environment as they break down quickly and sometimes are less toxic. But the effectiveness varies. Some products provide excellent control, others are very specific to what they control and several only help with prevention.

Pyrethrum derived from chrysanthemums is used to control many garden pests such as aphids, thrips, and leafhoppers. It’s fast acting and is sometimes formulated with insecticidal soap to increase effectiveness. But since this pesticide is non-selective, it can have negative impacts to beneficial insects and is toxic to aquatic life.

A more selective pesticide is Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) which is a naturally occurring soil bacterium. There are different subspecies of Bt that are very-host specific to caterpillars and the larvae of many insects. It is good for beneficial insects and general exposure is not toxic, but it degrades rapidly and requires reapplication to be effective.

Spinosad is a relatively new broad-spectrum insecticide that is produced by culturing a soil bacterium. It is highly toxic to certain insect pests including caterpillars, thrips, flea beetle, and codling moth while having low toxicity to birds and mammals. It is also less toxic to beneficial insects. Unfortunately, it is very toxic to bees especially when wet so the timing of application is important.

Insecticidal soap was a favorite of my dad for controlling many garden insects and is essentially non-toxic to people and mammals. It works best on soft-bodied insects such as aphids, thrips, and scales. However, repeat application is necessary and the upper and lower leaf surfaces need to be coated. You can make soap sprays yourself but homemade products may cause foliage burn; commercial products have been tested on plants and are less likely to cause damage.

Neem oil-and its active ingredient azadirachtin-comes from neem tree seeds and is considered one of the best pesticides for organic growing. Neem sprays control a wide variety of insects including thrips, aphids, scale crawlers, beetles, and leafminers by suffocation. It also has some insecticidal and fungicidal properties. It is most effective against immature insects. Azadirachtin acts by affecting feeding and interfering with growth.

Mineral products such as diatomaceous earth, Kaolin clay, and sulfur. Diatomaceous earth, composed of fossilized diatoms, controls soft-bodied insects by irritating lungs and tissues. It can also irritate people and pets. Kaolin clay coats plant leaves creating a physical barrier. It is actually a preventative and not a control. Sulfur has been used for years as it controls mites and thrips. It is also used as a fungicide to control powdery mildew, rusts, and leaf spots.

You’ll find other organic products on the shelves containing garlic and capsaicin (from hot peppers.) These are effective for prevention but not control.

And then there’s rotenone, a naturally occurring chemical found in many plants. My dad used it and it’s still around. It’s considered one of the most toxic organic insecticides out there and is dangerous to people, beneficial insects, and aquatic life. There are better choices. Just because a product is organic doesn’t mean it’s always safe.

All these products can be found under a variety of Trade Names so read the label to find the correct product. All pesticides are required to have a label and these label instructions must be followed to ensure safety regardless of whether they are organic or not.

Before reaching for any of these products, think about insect management practices first. Try physical barriers such as a floating row cover (my favorite), insect traps, beneficial insect predators, trap crops, and all those methods that my dad used.