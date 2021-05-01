Gardening Etcetera: Some festive offerings for the annual May Day celebration

Today is May Day or as the Celtic peoples called it, Beltane. To the European pagans, May Day was a celebration of the coming summer plenty. In modern times, people associate the holiday with human fertility.
But it was more than that. It was the hope a community (and thus crops, herds, families, and neighbors) would thrive during one more trip around the sun. Even now, I believe any nature-lover can find something to enjoy about this holiday.
Here are some suggestions for welcoming May Day.
Spend Time with New Plants and Animals
Since we are celebrating the fertility of all the earth, including the soil and vegetation, take time to plant cold-hardy flowers or vegetables. Pet a baby animal or sow some seeds indoors. If gardening or pets aren’t your thing, visit the woods and snap a few photos of a favorite tree sapling or an early wildflower. For the crafty, making a flower wreath is another option. You’ll want one anyway for the bonfire.
Have a Bonfire and Celebrate Light
Beltane likely gets its name from Belenus, the Celtic sun god and a god of fire, whose name translates into the ‘the bright one.’ Add ‘Bel’ to the Gaelic word ‘teine,’ which stands for fire, and the meaning of Beltane could be ‘the bright fire.’ This would make sense, since most May Day traditions of old incorporated bonfires. In fact, May Day fires were thought by the Celts to keep mischievous fairies away. Some tribes also declared their cattle herds to be protected from disease by driving them through the middle of two bonfires. These days we may wish to sit (or sing and dance!) around a fire with friends and family. However, make sure to check city and county fire restrictions.
Erect a May Tree or Maypole
Although perhaps a bawdy affair historically, the Maypole in Puritan-influenced North America has now also been associated with eighteenth-century, Protestant summer picnics. Before that, the Maypole (or tree, as some used) was the biggest symbol of the pagan holiday, honoring both trees and new life. To this day Maypoles are a great activity for kids, since all you need to do is attach as many ribbons as you have participants to the top of your pole and have half the ribbon-holders weave clockwise, while the other half move around them going counterclockwise. Don’t forget to adorn the top of the pole with a flower arrangement or tree boughs.
Decorate Festively
And speaking of tree boughs, consider decorating your spaces with flowers and branches seasonally available. Some Irish dairy farmers hung a garland of green boughs over their barn doors at Beltane to bring them luck for a productive milking season. In Cornwall, families would decorate their doors with boughs of hawthorn and sycamore, while youth raced down the streets wearing masks and riding hobby horses.
Have a Party
Another Irish tradition was to have a parade with youth dressed in white and adorned with ribbons and carrying garlands. They would lead the town to a party, where the Maypole would be greased and the prize of cake would be given to anyone who could climb to the top. Other sporting events and races also were held. And of course, because it’s May Day, dance competitions were typical as well.
Eat Seasonal Food
Scottish farmers believed eating a special oatcake, called a bannock or a Beltane cake, promised abundance of crops for the year. The cakes were baked the night before then roasted in embers on a stone. The first asparagus shoots and leafy greens of the season were also added to the usual, spring fare of breads and cheeses.
Enjoy Music
For May Day dancing, there would have been music. Even in modern times, places like Oxford, UK are full of song on May Day morning. Latin carols are sung from the top of Magdalen College Tower. Afterwards, the college bells signal the start of the dancing in the streets below.
With so much joy surrounding a festival celebrating the advent of summer, it is hard not to find some aspects of the holiday to embrace. So, despite the snow we’ve had this week, here’s to a happy May Day and a fruitful year!
Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.