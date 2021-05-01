Gardening Etcetera: Some festive offerings for the annual May Day celebration

Today is May Day or as the Celtic peoples called it, Beltane. To the European pagans, May Day was a celebration of the coming summer plenty. In modern times, people associate the holiday with human fertility.

But it was more than that. It was the hope a community (and thus crops, herds, families, and neighbors) would thrive during one more trip around the sun. Even now, I believe any nature-lover can find something to enjoy about this holiday.

Here are some suggestions for welcoming May Day.

Spend Time with New Plants and Animals

Since we are celebrating the fertility of all the earth, including the soil and vegetation, take time to plant cold-hardy flowers or vegetables. Pet a baby animal or sow some seeds indoors. If gardening or pets aren’t your thing, visit the woods and snap a few photos of a favorite tree sapling or an early wildflower. For the crafty, making a flower wreath is another option. You’ll want one anyway for the bonfire.

Have a Bonfire and Celebrate Light