Gardening Etcetera: Siberian Elms: Survival of the Weediest

Native to Asia’s dry, cold Gobi Desert, Siberian elm (Ulmus pumila) was introduced to the United States in the 1860s and planted throughout the Great Plains and Midwest for windbreaks.

It’s tough and fast-growing, thriving under a variety of conditions including drought and cold winters. In New Mexico, Siberian elms were planted during the 1930's Dust Bowl to help hold soil in place.

Since its introduction into the U.S., Siberian elm can be found in 43 states and is considered an invasive plant. It is on the noxious weed list for New Mexico, and many state weed boards advise against planting it.

With millions of seeds germinating, the task of elm control seems overwhelming. One bright note is that not all these seedlings will live. There are not enough resources for each plant, and many will die next spring. Frost heave, especially in clayey soils, will prevent many from surviving. But for folks worried about an elm invasion, there are several approaches.

The best strategy for any unwanted plant is to get them when they're small. The more mature a plant gets, the more difficult it is to control. Hand pulling will work especially now as elms have yet to develop a big taproot.