Gardening Etcetera: Siberian Elms: Survival of the Weediest

Last spring, the yard outside the extension office looked like it was covered with dirty snow.
Large, pale, brown seeds from Siberian elm were inches deep and blew into every nook and cranny. At the time, this was a minor nuisance that involved raking garden beds, sweeping out our entrance, and shoveling out the back of our county truck. (Yes — there were that many.) It wasn’t until the monsoons arrived that the real impact of this ‘masting’ of seeds was known.
This "mast," or bumper crop, of seeds may have been the elm’s way of handling the very dry conditions experienced in Flagstaff over the past decade. Maybe this was the tree’s way of carrying on the species should the stress continue.
With the monsoons, millions of seeds sprouted, becoming a problem for anyone with Siberian elms growing in their neighborhood. Yards landscaped with rock mulch were suddenly covered in green. Seeds sprouted in lawns. Seedlings started growing in garden beds. We even had baby elms growing in some leftover dirt in the back of our work truck.
We received many calls at the office about what was going on and what to do. Seedlings can quickly become trees, and when growing in the wrong place, they can buckle sidewalks, wreck fences, and crowd out desirable plants. Plus, they are messy, sappy, and prone to branch breakage. Many people lamented that they now had an unwanted lawn of elm seedlings.
Native to Asia’s dry, cold Gobi Desert, Siberian elm (Ulmus pumila) was introduced to the United States in the 1860s and planted throughout the Great Plains and Midwest for windbreaks.
It’s tough and fast-growing, thriving under a variety of conditions including drought and cold winters. In New Mexico, Siberian elms were planted during the 1930's Dust Bowl to help hold soil in place.
Since its introduction into the U.S., Siberian elm can be found in 43 states and is considered an invasive plant. It is on the noxious weed list for New Mexico, and many state weed boards advise against planting it.
With millions of seeds germinating, the task of elm control seems overwhelming. One bright note is that not all these seedlings will live. There are not enough resources for each plant, and many will die next spring. Frost heave, especially in clayey soils, will prevent many from surviving. But for folks worried about an elm invasion, there are several approaches.
The best strategy for any unwanted plant is to get them when they're small. The more mature a plant gets, the more difficult it is to control. Hand pulling will work especially now as elms have yet to develop a big taproot.
In garden beds, use a scuffle or hoop hoe, or a Japanese Hori-Hori knife (a favorite tool of many Master Gardeners). These tools work great at trashing new leaves and shoots. In lawns, regular mowing is the best option. Do this early before seedlings become large enough to blunt your mower blade. A weed-wacker will work for gravel areas. Knock the leaves off after they first appear in the spring and hit them again in July. Without leaves, the plants can’t photosynthesize and will quickly die out.
You can try applying a heavy layer of mulch to your garden. But keep an eye on the area as elm seedlings are tenacious and some can develop through the mulch. Plastic mulch or landscaping fabric will work but keep in mind these do little to help the microorganisms in the soil.
Chemical controls can be used to kill seedlings but you should wait until plants start growing again in the spring. There are also organic options such as vinegar or a salt solution. Either will work well in an area with rock mulch but they can do considerable damage, organic or not, to desirable plants and beneficial soil microorganisms.
A million Siberian elm seedlings is a weedy mess. But a weed is only a plant that is growing where you don’t want it to. For those living in the windiest, coldest, and driest neighborhoods, Siberian elm may be the tree of choice. Regular pruning and keeping suckers trimmed will help control some problem traits. When well-tended, Siberian elms have a lush, full canopy providing plenty of shade, keeping the house and yard cooler in the summer. And with climate projections for warmer and drier conditions, Siberian elms may become an important landscaping tree that we’ll learn to enjoy.
Hattie Braun is the County Director for the University of Arizona’s Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Coconino Master Gardener Program. She took the Coconino Master Gardener class in 1995. For more information about the program, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.