Gardening Etcetera: Shedding light on the origins of sunflowers

Keep your face to the sun and you cannot see the shadows. It’s what the sunflowers do.
— Helen Keller
Throughout North America and most of the world, the sunflower is one plant everyone knows by name.
With its large, yellow flowers, it is an iconic symbol rendered in art, children’s first scribblings, media emoji, and the Kansas state flower. A wild Southwest native that thrives in disturbed soils, large fields of late summer flowers can transform dry, brown landscapes into shimmering yellow that are irresistible to birds, bugs, dogs, and humans with cameras.
But few know the ancient origins and importance of this familiar flower.
In the darkened and quiet Archaeology Gallery at the Museum of Northern Arizona, sunflower seeds nestle among acorns, juniper berries, and seeds of other wild plants that were staple foods valued by Native Americans as early as 8000 BCE. Archaeobotanical and genetic research have identified a 4,000-year-old epicenter of sunflower cultivation in the eastern United States where pre-Columbian farmers bred wild, weedy sunflowers into a cultivar of few branches and massive flowers packed with 100’s to 1,000’s of seeds (achenes). Ponder that for a moment.
Hands of the ancestors selected the seeds that would one day be grown around the world. American Indian cultures scattered sunflower seeds from fields to food, from food to art, to ceremony; the colors were literally woven into the fabric of people's lives.
The Navajo extracted a dark, red dye by boiling the outer seed coats, and Hopi cultivated purple-tinted sunflower for a special purple dye. Nearly every North American tribe used sunflower seeds as raw snacks, pressed for oil, or parched and ground to meal and flour.
Sunflower stalks were used for a variety of tools and implements, and different parts of the plant provided medicines. Less visible in pre-Columbian cultures is the importance of sunflowers in art and ritual. The rich and sophisticated aspects of pre-Columbian ceremonial life have often been underestimated by the Europeans who arrived much later, but among the few archaeological glimpses is a cache of 26 delicately carved wooden sunflowers from a northern Arizona site dated to approximately AD 1150-1300. Another artifact celebrating the sunflower is a southern Arizona Hohokam red-on-buff plate.
In an odd historical twist, the sunflowers grown by the Havasupai in the Grand Canyon saved the Australian sunflower industry. In the 1990s, the sunflowers grown commercially in the US and Australia were devastated by sunflower rust (Sclerotinia basal rot). USDA plant pathologists tested about 300 different sunflower seeds and the only variety that was resistant to all the strains of rust was from sunflowers grown by the Havasupai. That seed thus saving the rust-threatened Australian sunflower industry founded on the American progenitor.
The sunflower, Helianthus annuus in botany-speak, is the ambassador for one of the largest plant families, the Asteraceae, a diverse group bringing us everything from lettuce and artichokes to sagebrush and ragweed. The sunflower is famous for daily pivoting its leaves and flower buds to track the sun’s arc from sunrise to sunset, a botanical physiological trait called heliotropism. Once the flower opens, it no longer follows the sun but remains oriented to the east, greeting the sunrise and gathering the first rays and heat of the sun.
Sunflower is just one of the many important heritage plants tended by gardeners at the Museum of Northern Arizona.
If you plant sunflower seeds now, you will be able to watch this age-old plant emerge and flower. You’ll be able to watch the dance of pollinators on the broad blooms, including black ants, ladybugs, spiders, aphids, and butterflies. And at the end of the summer, as people have been doing for millennia, you’ll be able to pluck and taste the seeds that have sustained generations.
Laura David is an Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a volunteer at the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Plant Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona.
Susie Smith is an optomistic gardener of all plants Native Southwest. Her background has included careers in park service rangering, geology, botany, and ethnobotany. She currently works at Natural Channel Design, Inc. and volunteers in the Michael Moore Medicinal Plant Garden at MNA.
Visit the Museum of Northern Arizona’s website at: https://musnaz.org/
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.