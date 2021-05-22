Gardening Etcetera: Shedding light on the origins of sunflowers

Sunflower is just one of the many important heritage plants tended by gardeners at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

If you plant sunflower seeds now, you will be able to watch this age-old plant emerge and flower. You’ll be able to watch the dance of pollinators on the broad blooms, including black ants, ladybugs, spiders, aphids, and butterflies. And at the end of the summer, as people have been doing for millennia, you’ll be able to pluck and taste the seeds that have sustained generations.

Laura David is an Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a volunteer at the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Plant Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Susie Smith is an optomistic gardener of all plants Native Southwest. Her background has included careers in park service rangering, geology, botany, and ethnobotany. She currently works at Natural Channel Design, Inc. and volunteers in the Michael Moore Medicinal Plant Garden at MNA.

Visit the Museum of Northern Arizona’s website at: https://musnaz.org/

If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.