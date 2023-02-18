About a decade ago, my neighbor David Temprendola ordered 30 sequoia seeds (Sequoiadendron giganteum) from an internet site advertising “Sequoia Tree Seeds for Sale.” He carefully followed the basic instructions that came with the seeds.

First, he put all the seeds in a plastic bag filled with moist vermiculite and refrigerated the bag for three months. Next, he meticulously separated the tiny seeds from the vermiculite and planted each one in a pot full of potting mix. He kept the pots moist in his garage until the seeds stopped germinating. All in all, ten seeds germinated, an astounding feat considering the host of environmental factors essential for a sequoia seed to switch its “start life” mechanism to “on.”

In their native environment, less than a fraction of one percent of sequoia seeds germinate. Although they must be buried no deeper than half an inch, the embryos will perish if they receive more than 20 days of direct sunlight. Add in a plethora of other factors such as the proper combination of moisture, heat, and mineral content, and you’ll understand why the germination rate of David’s seeds was phenomenal.

Giant Sequoias live up to their name, attaining dizzying heights of 150-250 feet with diameters of 20 or more feet. In sheer mass, they are the largest trees in the world. Their fibrous, reddish-brown, fluted bark is immensely thick — 12 or more inches at maturity. The bark is not only remarkably handsome, it is highly resistant to decay and termites.

The leaves are scale-like, prickly, and blue-green with two white lines, somewhat akin to a juniper’s scaley leaves. Young sequoias — less than 100 years old — display a pyramidal silhouette of near perfection with limbs from top to bottom of the trunk spreading out in every direction. When mature specimens reach their maximum heights, they gradually drop their lower limbs and broaden their upper limbs to astonishing diameters, sometimes greater than four feet. Some of these giants live for more than 3,000 years or more.

Their native habitat is moist granitic or rocky soils on western slopes and canyons of the Sierra Nevada at elevations between 4,500 and 7,500 feet. There are only about 75 scattered native groves remaining.

Curiously, sequoia roots are neither deep nor large. They are in fact a superficial plane of tangled roots reaching out in all directions. Occasionally, a single surface root will extend toward a water source. Higher on the tree, air roots can be found that catch fog for additional moisture.

Let’s suppose you’d like to plant sequoia seeds in the Flagstaff region. By good fortune sequoia seeds germinate at a reasonable rate of 20% when home-grown under specific conditions. You’ll need a large, open, sunlit, area with well-draining soil to transplant your seedlings once they’ve attained a height and hardiness sufficient to withstand outdoor conditions. Here’s how David proceeded: after the seeds germinated and grew a bit, he transplanted them into larger pots and set them in a window. (By this time, 6 had perished.) Just a few weeks later he planted the remaining 4 seedlings in their permanent sites in his field situated about 5 miles northeast of Flagstaff. (When the trees were about four feet tall, one was killed when the HOA crossed property lines and accidently mowed it down.) Presently, David’s field boasts three lovely, 9-foot sequoia trees!

Are there any other sequoias successfully growing in Flagstaff? Absolutely! I am aware of at least two others, one of which I had the opportunity to view growing in a neighborhood east of Flagstaff City Hall. Even though it’s strikingly tall, it’s not yet full-grown, as it has retained its lower limbs. I have good reason to believe this already awe-inspiring tree will continue to thrive for hundreds of years, eventually becoming a beacon of magnificence.

I would hazard to guess that we, too can achieve success in growing sequoias if we but try. Of course, it will take a bit of elbow grease including diligent watering, but it’ll be worth the effort.