Gardening Etcetera: Seed-starting basics for 'brave' gardeners

Dear Master Gardener,
Do you have any suggestions on how to start vegetables from seeds?
Sincerely,
Where to Start
Dear Where to Start,
Congratulations for braving seed starting instead of buying expensive seedlings from the hardware store, which are not always adapted to our climate. You picked a large topic to cover, so how about a quick checklist to help you strategize an indoor seed starting plan since most vegetables will require this where we live?
First, select the seeds you would like to grow. On each package, it should tell you when to expect a harvest, or days to maturity, as it is often called. Count back from that number on your calendar, and that is when you should sow your seeds.
When you are ready to plant, gather up all your materials, including labels, trays, seedling pots or soil blocks, planting mix, and any seed starting amendment you may want to use. Carefully labeling the variety from the beginning will save you heartache later. Choose your substrate wisely. I recommend a mix of equal parts sand or perlite, compost, and coconut coir. Once you have filled each pot or cell with soil, add two seeds to each cell to ensure sprouting.
Next, decide how you will warm the seeds. Warm soil is critical for sprouting and germination temperatures for vegetables range between 65-85 °F. This means at night and during colder days, seed pots will need to be covered, brought inside, or given an external source of heat like a grow light, heat lamp, warming mat, or even Christmas lights.
After warmth, plan how you’ll keep the right amount of light on your babies. Once a seedling emerges, keep those fragile, little stalks in direct sunlight or with an artificial light hanging two to three inches above them. Move the light up as the plant grows to ensure a strong, straight stalk. Spindly stalks are devastating and happen because the seedling is not getting enough light or the full spectrum of light. Because plants need a night cycle too, turn the lights off eight to twelve hours within a twenty-four-hour period. An outlet timer works well for this.
Water is next on our checklist. Fragile seedlings need their feet to be consistently wet but not soggy. Do a simple test by pressing a finger down in the soil. If the soil is wet to the touch but water doesn’t pool, it is just right. Watering with a mister or watering from the bottom also helps keep small seeds from being washed away. Beware of watering too often with tap water, which can be high in salts. Rainwater is a favorite of most plants because it is slightly acidic. Housing young plants in a spot with high humidity is ideal if you can manage it. If this isn’t possible, consider keeping the seedlings covered with a frost cloth or use plastic hoods on the trays. Use caution, though, because seedlings need good airflow to combat damping off. Situate your covering to receive some airflow without overwhelming your plants with gusts of dry air. Cinnamon is a natural antiseptic and can be sprinkled on top of the soil if you notice mold growth.
At some point, those plants will need to learn to thrive on their own. So lastly, any time after the second set of true leaves appear, it’s time to let them go on playdates with the outdoor conditions. Start the rendezvous in small increments—say two to four hours a day, depending on the type of plant—then work up to leaving them out all day and eventually overnight (though covered until the threat of frost has passed). Most literature will tell you hardening off will take around two to four weeks, but with our high elevation sun, the number leans more towards four to six weeks.
To me, there are few things more rewarding than seeing tiny cotyledons poke out of the ground and start on their journey to plants of impossible sizes. It is truly awe-inspiring to know you’ve had a hand in it. Following these simple steps will lead you to the best possible outcome and a happy harvest.
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.
