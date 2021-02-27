Gardening Etcetera: Seed-starting basics for 'brave' gardeners

After warmth, plan how you’ll keep the right amount of light on your babies. Once a seedling emerges, keep those fragile, little stalks in direct sunlight or with an artificial light hanging two to three inches above them. Move the light up as the plant grows to ensure a strong, straight stalk. Spindly stalks are devastating and happen because the seedling is not getting enough light or the full spectrum of light. Because plants need a night cycle too, turn the lights off eight to twelve hours within a twenty-four-hour period. An outlet timer works well for this.

Water is next on our checklist. Fragile seedlings need their feet to be consistently wet but not soggy. Do a simple test by pressing a finger down in the soil. If the soil is wet to the touch but water doesn’t pool, it is just right. Watering with a mister or watering from the bottom also helps keep small seeds from being washed away. Beware of watering too often with tap water, which can be high in salts. Rainwater is a favorite of most plants because it is slightly acidic. Housing young plants in a spot with high humidity is ideal if you can manage it. If this isn’t possible, consider keeping the seedlings covered with a frost cloth or use plastic hoods on the trays. Use caution, though, because seedlings need good airflow to combat damping off. Situate your covering to receive some airflow without overwhelming your plants with gusts of dry air. Cinnamon is a natural antiseptic and can be sprinkled on top of the soil if you notice mold growth.