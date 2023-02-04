It hadn’t occurred to me until recently that many flowers I find alluring are members of the rose family, ROSACEAE. Having given this some thought, I now realize why:

1) The human eye is naturally drawn to decorative arrangements in groupings of threes, fives and sevens — members of the rose family generally sport five or multiples of five petals held in a calyx of five leaf-like sepals.

2) Anyone who has ever examined a garden variety rose (cultivar) has noted its lovely assemblage of pistils (female flower organs) surrounded by stamens (male flower organs) decorating the center. Most ROSACEAE have multiple pistils and stamens that are eye-catching, to us as well as a host of pollinators.

3) The rose family encompasses so many species — 3,000 worldwide — that being acquainted with them all is most unlikely. They come in all shapes, colors, and sizes, and I am constantly delighted to encounter new ones. I am especially enamored with the wild (native) species.

Accordingly, I will adhere to a few wild ROSACEAE of the Coconino Plateau. One of my favorites is the pure and simple wild rose, also called Fendler rose and Wood’s rose (Rosa woodsii). It appears to be, and indeed is, a primitive version of the garden rose. (Through centuries of selective breeding, many modern garden roses flaunt profusions of petals. Thousands of varieties display various colors, sizes, and growing requirements.) Unlike the garden rose, the wild rose bears clusters of five-petaled, pink or lavender blooms. Each bloom morphs into a colorful seed-filled hip, which is tasty to birds.

The wild rose bush grows “like a weed,” at times forming impenetrable thickets up to seven feet tall. In the wild they embrace stream sides, roadsides, open ponderosa pine forests, and slopes. I enjoy them growing along our white rail fence, as do pollinators.

Diverging from The Fendler rose’s wild child tendencies, shrubby cinquefoil (Dasiphora fruticosa) is rather self-contained, reaching a height and diameter of about three feet. The shrub enhances many high-country landscapes (7,000-9,500’ elevation) with bounteous, small 5-petaled, gold flowers from late spring through summer. Oft-times it pulls double duty by stabilizing soils on slopes and streambanks. Shrubby cinquefoil withstands some shade but excels in sunny, moist sites. The only care this shrub needs is occasional trimming of the oldest inner branches to allow new ones to sprout. It hangs tough in heat, cold, occasional drought, and poor soils.

Beginning in May, cliff rose (Purshia stansburyana) formerly known as Cowania mexicana, swaths itself in creamy-white, wild-rose-type flowers. In the wild, cliff roses attain heights of eleven feet or more. My own specimen grows slowly, bearing a wind-swept demeaner that fits in beautifully with our property’s other ruggedly handsome plants. In lower elevations of Coconino County, the sub-tree remains green all year, but in the Flagstaff region the leathery fan-shaped leaves are prone to be deciduous.

Scarlet cinquefoil is yet another high-country star (6,000-9,000’ elevation), inhabiting coniferous forests, streambanks, and moist, rich soils. Even though my property doesn’t offer ideal conditions, we have dozens of thriving scarlet cinquefoil plants. I placed my first specimens in the rock garden next to my house: one producing small scarlet flowers and another producing deep red ones. They flourished, and the wind carried seeds to my dry ditch next to the road. These seeds germinated several years ago and the plants continue to prosper and reproduce — I surmise they receive runoff from the road, because they are never irrigated.

There are innumerable ROSACEAE species inhabiting northern Arizona, plenty of which humans use for: ornamenting their properties, stabilizing damaged or sloped sites, grazing livestock, and even human food sources. Perhaps in future articles, I will expound on more ROSACEAE species, conceivably saskatoon berry, plum, and cherry.

NOTE: The Coconino County Grow Flagstaff Seed Library is offering free wildflower seeds, all of which were collected from my own property this past Autumn. Come get them at The Extension Office at 2304 N. 3rd St. Plant them now, so they will receive the cold treatment required for some of them to germinate.