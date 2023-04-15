Perhaps a treasured rose bush becomes severely damaged or you admire a rose bush of a friend, and she offers you a cutting from it. In either case, you’re in luck, because rose bushes can be reproduced vegetatively while retaining the same genetic makeup as the parent bush. This is done by taking portions of healthy, young stems and rooting them.

Plan to take several cuttings in case one of them fails to root. Since you will be working with live stems that dry out quickly, assemble the tools and materials you will need beforehand. These include a sharp bypass pruner, rooting hormone, well-draining medium pots that you have filled with soil-free potting medium, a spoon, a small plastic zip baggie, an exacto knife or razor blade, a food storage bag with a tie or a two-liter bottle with the bottom cut off, a pencil, marker and labels, and a mister filled with water.

Before proceeding keep in mind: each rose leaf usually consists of three or five leaflets.

Begin by watering the medium until it is moist. Spoon a small amount of the rooting hormone into the corner of the small plastic zip baggie. In your garden choose a stem that has a healthy flower atop it in full bloom. Young, vigorous stems are the fastest growing areas of the rose bush, so their cuttings have a better chance of growing roots. Remove the flower by cutting just above the first five-leaflet leaf. Next, cut below the fifth five-leaflet or three-leaflet leaf on the stem. If you are doing multiple cuttings, pot this one as follows, and then cut a second stem.

Retain the two topmost leaves. Remove leaves three, four and five by gently pulling them away from the stem, being careful not to damage the bud nodes nestled next to the stem. Using an exacto knife or razor blade, encourage the formation of new roots by scoring through the middle of the fifth node, and also by slitting the bottom inch to one-and-a-half inches of the skin of the stem.

Dip several inches of the bottom of the stem into the rooting hormone. Poke a deep hole in the middle of the planting medium with a pencil, and set the stem as deep as possible into the hole until only leaves one and two are above the soil, then pat the medium against the stem, misting the medium again to eliminate air pockets. New roots will grow from the sites of the covered nodes and the slitting of the stem.

Set the pot in the large baggie and loosely tie the top to keep the transpiring moisture near the stem. Or invert a 2-liter soda bottle (with the bottom cut off) into the soil to form a dome. The small opening will serve to keep the moisture from evaporating too quickly.

Cut a second stem at this time and repeat the rooting process. Label each cutting with the name of the rose and the date.

Put each cutting where it will receive bright indirect light. Maintain a moderate amount of moisture around the cutting. Open the bag or remove the soda bottle for a while each day. If the soil appears dry, mist it. The cutting should root in about four to six weeks, perhaps longer. Do not pull on the cutting, because you could damage the roots. When new growth has appeared on the stem, remove the bag or soda bottle to harden off the plant. Grow the new rose inside for the rest of the season. Plant it in a pot and overwinter it in a garage. In the second spring, plant it outside after the danger of frost has passed, protecting it from deer and watering it regularly.

Be patient because rose varieties establish at different rates, and roses mature more slowly here at 7,000 feet than they do at lower altitudes. Enjoy your rose and how very much it looks like its parent!