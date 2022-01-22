Gardening Etcetera: Q and A: Pruning and cleaning up for spring

Dear Master Gardeners,

My fruit trees are pretty shaggy right now. What should I do to get them ready for spring?

Sincerely,

Timid Tree Trimmer

Dear Timid Tree Trimmer,

I’m glad you asked. In fact, right now and on into the beginning of March is a great time to think about pruning your trees. It’s something on my mind too. In fact, I just thinned an overgrown mulberry last weekend that hadn’t been cut in several years.

Before we talk about pruning, a word of caution. If you haven’t cut your trees in quite some time or they are near structures (especially power lines!), please call a professional arborist to help you out. Always consider safety first when pruning. Another caveat is that pruning is more complex than I present here and is heavily dependent on the type and size of the tree. So, if your tree needs more than a slight haircut, do consider calling an arborist for the big jobs. If, however, you’re feeling up to the challenge, and you’ve got your loppers or pruning saw sharpened, then read on.

As you assess what needs cutting, think of the categories this way: deads, duds and designs.

First, remove any dead branches. These can be identified by their cracking bark and the lack of the green inner bark layer. As trees are dormant this time of year, it may be hard to tell. Nip a small piece of the branch off first if you’re not sure. If you can’t see a thin, green layer between the woody stem and the outer bark, then that branch is dead.

The goal with fruit tree pruning is to thin the canopy so air and sunlight can reach the branches. The more sunlight on the limbs, and ample breathing space between them, the more chances your tree will produce fruit and be a healthier tree. But not all branches are fruit bearing. Stems growing directly upward, at the base of the tree or from the main trunk of the tree, are called suckers. These can suck energy from the tree without producing any fruit. Hence, my naming them duds.

Lastly, the design of your tree is important. We are aiming for more airflow and sunlight, so an oval-shaped canopy is generally best. Remove any branches curving back into the tree and encourage those growing outwards. Low-lying branches can be removed as well because you won’t want fruit growing close to the ground.

After this, stand back and take in the overall shape of the tree. Remove the outermost branches, which typically grow horizontally, and then curve upwards. These limbs can be cut to a downward facing bud, right at the point where the branch curves upward. The more you get a tree to grow out rather than up, the fewer suckers you will have in spring and summer.

Since fruit trees are dormant this time of year, pruning will not inhibit their bud development. However, be sure not to take more than twenty percent of its canopy, or you could put the tree into shock. Also, it’s always best to prune after the risk of hard frosts has passed but before flower buds begin to swell.

Dear Master Gardeners,

I’ve heard pollinating insects winter in the dead debris of gardens. Is this true and how do I provide for them while still maintaining my yard?

Regards,

Debris for Bees

Dear Debris for Bees,

Thank you for thinking about our pollinators, most of which have seen huge population declines this last decade, or more. Besides overwintering beetles, hoverflies, butterflies and moths, North America has about 4,000 native bee species that need plant life year-round for cover.

Therefore, it’s important to have leaf material on the ground, standing plant stalks, and rocks or logs near leaf litter. Some species are ground nesters, while 30 percent rely on cavity nesting in hollowed out stems or thicker plant debris for protection. This is true for many aphid-eating species too.

Because so many beneficial insects rely on dead winter plant matter, my advice is to embrace the clutter. Instead of having a bare garden bed, let it stay messy. One way to handle this is to reframe how you view the plant debris. Think of it as visual interest for your winter garden and necessary wildlife habitat because it is both things.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.

