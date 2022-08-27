Gardening Etcetera: Pruning roses to encourage a second bloom

One of the things I cherish most about roses sold from the last 100 years is that they bloom a second time during the summer. Some of these newer roses even bloom continually over the season. This is in contrast to the centuries-old Species roses and the cultivated Old Garden roses, which bloomed only once, usually with a heavy bloom in June.

This characteristic of repeat bloom was named “remontancy" by the French. After 1867, with the development of the reblooming hybrid tea, hybridizers started crossing these with strong Species roses and the few rose specimens that reliably bloomed more than once a year. Any offspring found to bloom more than once a year were then crossed to develop remontant roses. Over time, breeders produced many shapes and sizes of genetically remontant rose bushes in various bloom forms and colors.

You can find remontant roses in numerous catalogs and nurseries. If you purchase one, there are a few simple pointers to keep in mind.

For one, both the first and second blooms can be severely damaged by thrips and fail to open. Thrips are insects about 1/16 of an inch long, pale and very slender. They rasp new buds and their protective leaves, causing them to dehydrate and die.

An early sign of thrips is when the rosebuds bend downward. An easy way to check for this pest is to hold a piece of white paper underneath the affected branch and shake it. The tiny thrips will be easily visible on the paper.

Once you’ve determined your roses have thrips, take action. Spray the buds, the new blooms, the rest of the bush and all your rose bushes with Spinosad spray. Spinosad is made of a bacterium that will enter the thrips and kill them. The life cycle of thrips is fairly short, so repeat spraying every three days. Spinosad is safe and routinely used on vegetable crops. Use this product with care as it very toxic to bees; spray in the evening when bees are inactive.

Secondly, you’ll need to prepare for the second bloom by cutting off the first bloom’s spent stems. On a climber rose, this is as simple as finding the first 5-leaflet leaf from the end of the bloomed cane or stem. If that would leave the cane too long, follow the cane downward until it is the length you desire, and prune just above an outward-facing 5-leaflet leaf. Repeat with the other canes.

Shape miniature roses by trimming under their faded blossoms and clusters to the first 5-leaflet leaf, preserving as many leaves as possible.

Shrubs and other bushy roses such as floribundas, polyanthas and groundcover shrubs are actually more fun to prune because they produce large clusters of blooms, or inflorescences, which are easily visible.

For any type of rose, don’t wait for all the clusters on the bush to finish blooming. Choose a spent cluster, which you will recognize by its many tiny stems (pedicels) that supported the blooms. Prune beneath the cluster along the cane at the point above the first outward-facing 5-leaflet leaf. If pruning there will keep the bush in proportion, do so. If not, proceed to the next outward-facing 5-leaflet leaf and prune there. As the remaining clusters finish blooming, proceed over the shrub until all the old clusters have been removed.

The shoots of the second bloom will appear about two weeks after a cluster has finished blooming. Because you had pruned your old clusters when they faded, your second bloom will be seen at slightly different times over the bush -- which is very attractive.

The inflorescence of each rose variety has its own distinctive shape and number of blooms. For instance, the second blooms of my "Ketchup and Mustard" floribunda rose have fewer buds on shorter pedicels, contrasting nicely with its neighbor, the floribunda "Burgundy Iceberg."

Enjoy those second blooms!