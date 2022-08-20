Gardening Etcetera: Protecting our (grass roots) from harm

The first Anglos in Flagstaff in the late 1800s were either sheep herders (mostly of Basque origin) or lumberjacks. The sheep owners were in tune with the nature of the grazing lands, using it wisely in accordance with the seasons. This was before the influx of cattle brought in by uninformed Easterners, who overutilized the range due to ignorance.

Fortunately, due to scientific advancements in range management and time, many native grasses have recovered so we once again have lovely meadows with healthy grasses and wildflowers.

Many of us were raised to mow the lawn and pull dandelions to promote neighborhood harmony and provide a Better Homes and Gardens image. A different approach may be in order now as climate change is a part of our lives.

Mowing usually cuts the native grasses so short they could be golf putting greens. This is harmful in several ways: the short stalk causes the soil moisture to evaporate and provides no shade for the roots. Habitats for butterflies and ladybugs disappear, and the use of gas mowers increases our carbon footprint, contributing even more to global warming.

The chances our lawns will grace magazine covers are slim, so consider letting our beautiful native grasses grow unimpaired. Your reward will be a healthy, colorful yard that you can enjoy with many of your senses. For example, if you run your fingers through the native flora, it feels warm, like a full head of hair. Running your fingers through a short-mown lawn feels cold and stiff like a crewcut.

Recommendations for high-altitude grass management include allowing grasses to grow to at least six inches. This provides shade to protect and moisten the soil and offers protection for tender shoots. Experiment with not cutting the grass until the first frost in the fall so the wildflowers will be allowed to grow and bloom. Undesirable plants like bindweed and ragweed may be prolific, but instead of mowing or whacking the heads of these weeds, which only spreads the seeds so they can grow elsewhere, pull the weeds by hand when the soil is wet from rains or dew.

This method also ensures you get the roots out fully. It takes longer, but don your earbuds, apply sunblock, and use a stool to sit on while you pull the weeds. The peacefulness will benefit both mental and physical health.

Plant native grasses like blue grama (Bouteloua gracilis) and squirreltail (Elymus elymoides) and avoid non-native grasses that require a lot of water. Wildflowers like yarrow and fleabane are easy to cultivate and contribute to the complexity and beauty of any lawn. In some cases, livestock may be used to mow, but they tend to have their favorite grasses and may not eat the forage evenly. Wildlife does not generally eat native wildflowers, although blooming Rocky Mountain penstemons are tasty to deer. A motion-sensor sprinkler or fencing may deter their munching.

If the grassy area is large and some area of cut grass is desired for family and pets, then mow a small patch for them but leave the larger lawn to grow naturally. And if your neighborhood has a mowing policy, perhaps it can be modified to allow for grasses to be at least six inches and only enforced in the front yard.

Visit a natural meadow in the forest during the summer and see how the lush flora provides habitat for other living creatures. Feel the coolness from the moist earth; peek under the leaves at the diverse life forms growing there. Experience the joy and delight of nature. Emulate this at home. Let the grasses grow until the first frost in about 4-6 weeks from now, mow, and then let it rest and nourish itself under the winter snows. This is what the first sheepherders did – they utilized the grass during the summer and let it regroup until the following summer.

Celebrate Flagstaff's special native grasses by letting them grow as nature intends.