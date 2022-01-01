Gardening Etcetera: Prominent doppelgangers in the plant world

Up until several years ago, I had never heard of a doppelganger. I was introduced to such a thing while watching the superhero television show, The Flash. This particular doppelganger was an extraterrestrial being who appeared to be the exact double of Flash himself. Ever since then I have come to the realization there are untold numbers of doppelgangers in the plant world.

Two prominent doppelgangers in northern Arizona landscapes are the ponderosa and Austrian pines. Ponderosa pine (Pinus ponderosa) is native to mountainous regions of western North America, grows 60 to 130 feet tall, and with age, stands with elegantly drooping branches topped with a spirelike crown. Its needles are four to eleven inches long in bundles of three. This tree bears three to five inch long, reddish-brown prickly cones. During its first 150 years, it sports black bark, which later morphs into fragrant, orange-brown plates. The ponderosa favors cool or cold, dry, spacious, sunny sites. A lone ponderosa may topple in windy conditions.

Native to Europe, including Austria, the Austrian pine (Pinus nigra) also thrives in cool or cold, uncrowded, sunny locations and grows tall and wide. It tolerates some drought, but prefers moist soil and can serve as a windscreen. The bark remains dark brown or gray throughout its lifespan, becoming furrowed with age. At maturity the tree displays an oval profile, and features three- to six-inch dark green needles in bundles of two. Because the Austrian pine is not native to our area, it never attains the majestic stature here that it does in Europe.

Two doppelgangers perhaps growing on our own properties are rhubarb and rhubarb Swiss chard. Rhubarb is that red, celery-like vegetable you’re likely familiar with, which when baked with ample amounts of sugar, makes marvelous desserts. This veggie’s red or greenish-red stalks may reach 24 to 36 inches, and they’re the only part of the plant we use for cooking. The gigantic, ruffled-edged, palmate leaves are poisonous, as they are imbued with oxalic acid.

Nutrient-packed rhubarb Swiss chard isn’t related to rhubarb. It is, in truth, related to beets. This variety of Swiss chard produces red celery-like stems, as does rhubarb, but sports lengthened leaves tapering to a rounded or pointed top. Chard leaves and stems are edible and tasty when added to stir-fries and soups, or simply seasoned with butter and salt.

Segueing to wildflowers, we find two doppelgangers belonging to the sunflower family, golden crownbeard (Verbesina enceloides) and common sunflower (Helianthus annus), both being widespread and prolific. Additionally, both produce seeds desirable to rodents and birds.

The common sunflower, a.k.a. Kansas sunflower, mirasol, and annual sunflower, may attain a height of nine feet between early summer and early fall, showing off two to three inch-wide flowers with bright yellow petals and dark maroon or brown centers. Leaves are broadly triangular and toothed. They love roadsides, especially the ditches and wide, open fields.

The golden crownbeard, a.k.a. cowpen daisy and girasolillo, grows up to three feet tall. While garbed with yellow flowers very similar to the common sunflower, its center is gold rather than maroon or brown. The leaves, too, are similar but only four inches long. This sunflower thrives in dry fields.

When I’m driving on a northern Arizona mountain road in late summer, and gaze into a clearing of the ponderosa forest, I oftentimes spy a haze of small, scarlet red flowers on tall spikes. I am not always certain if these are beardlip Penstemons (Penstemon barbatus), a.k.a golden beard, or skyrockets (Ipomopsis aggregata), a.k.a. scarlet gilia, owing to the fact that they are doppelgangers when viewed from a distance. Upon closer scrutiny, one will notice that beardlip Penstemon produces a narrow, tubular, asymmetrical flower with an upper lip of two lobes projecting forward, and a lower lip of three lobes bent backward. Skyrocket displays a narrow, tubular, symmetrical flower with pointed, flaring lobes.

Once you become acquainted with the plants in our environment, both native and ornamental, in the woods, grasslands, and our landscapes, you too will discover an abundance of plant doppelgangers. I myself have made it an enjoyable leisurely pursuit.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. We are taking applications for the next Master Gardener course that starts January 24, 2022. We are offering it as an in-person class and online. For more information about the program as well as the application, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.

