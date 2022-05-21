Gardening Etcetera: Preventing pitfalls through proper planning

Has the thought ever run through your mind, “I wish I knew then what I know now?” This occurs to me frequently, and it often involves the ways I landscaped our property sixteen years ago when my husband, Hugh, and I first moved to northern Arizona. Here are a few of my faux pas.

First, for each tree or shrub we had intended to plant, I would have made the effort to determine its mature height and width. Folks had informed me Flagstaff was a harsh environment for both vegetable garden and landscaping flora and that everything would grow at a snail’s pace. Furthermore, because many of the trees and shrubs I had chosen for our property were, at the time of purchase, less than three-feet tall — and would take forever to mature -- I directed Hugh to plant them a mere four to six feet apart. My bad! Both shrubs and trees thrust themselves skyward and outward at a steady clip, many of which are still doing so. Needless to say, Hugh does a lot of pruning. But cutting back shrubs and trees doesn’t do the trick when you’re still left with overcrowded plants that are competing for sunshine, water and nutrients.

My lesson has been learned but only at the expense of removing two yellow currants, a mountain spray, a ponderosa pine, and a number of other prized trees and shrubs. And to think this could have been prevented!

Secondly, I wish I had known that just because a person may plant and nurture fruit trees in the Flagstaff area, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will be rewarded with fruit. I should have monitored our property through a spring season before purchasing fruit trees to determine if we do indeed have a plot that is somewhat protected from spring freezes.

I would also have searched for dwarf fruit trees, rather than semi-dwarfs, so I could cover them with frost cloths on frigid spring nights. I did make certain the fruit trees we purchased would bloom later in the season, but that’s not a sure bet for success. This year our cherry and peach tree blooms froze during a 15-degree night on April 13.

I may have thought twice before purchasing our ‘Sunburst’ Honey Locust. While I adore its shimmery, lacy, golden leaves each spring, they all-too-often freeze as they reach their peak of perfection. As the cultivar is not native to the area, it isn’t fully adapted to the freezes occurring in some of the colder microclimates in and around Flagstaff. The ‘Sunburst’ and a number of other frost-sensitive cultivars do quite well, however, in the warmer neighborhoods of the region. But because of where I live, I should have stuck with native varieties.

One colossal mistake I made was not having our soil prepared adequately before seeding with blue grama grass. I had reasoned that, since the grass was native to the area and grew beautifully in our nearby forests, it would germinate quickly and thrive. I hadn’t taken into account that our soil (which had been graded to build the house) had sparse organic matter and was somewhat compacted. We should have blended organic material like well-rotted manure or compost several inches into the thin soil, then spread the seed generously over the bed.

To ensure the seeds wouldn’t be spotted by birds, we should have raked the seeds ¼-to ½ inch deep into the soil. We then should have scattered a thin layer of weed-free straw over the entire seedbed and kept it moist, utilizing a fine sprinkler head to prevent dislodging germinating seeds. We didn’t mow our new lawn for at least a year, which actually turned out to be a good choice. We love our blue grama lawn the way it is, but it would be lusher and less thirsty if we had taken these extra measures.

We’re all acquainted with the old adage, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As life goes on, we learn this saying applies to nearly everything in our path. So, remember, when you embark on a garden project, whether it be a vegetable garden, or landscaping a yard, search out all those ounces of prevention, and you’ll be well-satisfied with the outcome.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etcetera. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

