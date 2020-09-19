Gardening Etcetera: Preparing roses for the first freeze, then spring thaw

Because of travel restrictions this summer, many of us have had more time to garden. And now, during these difficult financial times, many of us may be reluctant to spend much money on our gardens for several years.
As far as your rose bushes are concerned, rest assured that if they’re winter hardy to USDA zone 5 and planted in amended soil, they’ll continue to grow with no additional fertilizer next year. In fact, by undertaking these simple, inexpensive tasks, your roses will likely thrive.
Starting now, continue to irrigate until the first hard freeze, 27 degrees or lower. After the first freeze, mulch your bushes using cedar chips or a mixture of pine needles weighed down by short pine branches. Scour your yard or barter with your neighbors for these materials. Put six to eight inches around the base of each rose. Mulch keeps the ground frozen, preventing thawing and refreezing which can damage your plant's base and roots.
In the meantime, start a simple compost pile of fruit and vegetable peelings. After fall mulching, spread this unfinished compost between the roses, not around them. The vegetable peelings may not have completed the composting process which can damage nearby roots. The compost will completely decompose by spring, adding nutrients to the soil.
Water your roses, especially the young ones, once a month during those winter months that produce little to no precipitation and when the ground isn’t frozen.
In the spring, once the danger of a hard freeze is past, you’ll need to start irrigating regularly. A drip irrigation system set to water about twenty minutes three times a week is the most reliable way to deliver the water.
If you’re watering by hand, start at the base of the bush, then the amended soil area and onto the native soil. To prevent runoff, alternately water three roses at a time until the soil of each is soaked. Make your newest and youngest roses a watering priority because it takes at least three years for a rose to build a mature root system. Deep watering encourages the formation of vertical roots rather than easily damaged shallow ones. Remember: if the root ball dries out, the rose will die.
Prune your roses when the leaves start budding out, around the first of April. Prune each cane down to healthy, white pith, even if this means removing the cane entirely. Prune directly below any damage, which can be split bark, spots on the green canes, or withering. If you make a cut and find the pith to be pale tan, prune lower and reinspect the pith. When the pith is tan, the vital cambium layer that surrounds the pith in each cane is almost certainly damaged as well. Since cambium is the source of xylem and phloem production, removing all the damage allows the plant to channel its energy into making flowers and new canes. Prune young roses last, so all the danger of frost will be over.
Around the first of May, spread the mulch out to about five inches deep. By June, spread the remainder of the mulch out to three inches. Leaving some mulch can help protect the base of the rose from late spring frosts.
Many rose pests can be controlled by frequently spraying the top and bottom of each leaf with a strong stream of water. One exception to this remedy is if you have a thrips infestation. Thrips enter the petals of the buds, and can stunt them so severely the flowers will not bloom. Apply Spinosad spray, which contains a bacterium that will controls thrips if used at the first sight of their presence. You’ll know you have thrips by shaking bud clusters over white paper in early spring looking for these small insects. Thrips are extremely tiny, long, and light-colored.
This basic, economical care plan for your roses will help ensure that they will be healthy and beautiful every year.
Carol Chicci, a certified Master Gardener for the Coconino Master Gardener Association, has grown roses in Phoenix for 15 years and for 15 years in Flagstaff. She is a member of the Denver Rose Society, American Rose Society, and the Durango Botanical Society.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.