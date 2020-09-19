Gardening Etcetera: Preparing roses for the first freeze, then spring thaw

In the spring, once the danger of a hard freeze is past, you’ll need to start irrigating regularly. A drip irrigation system set to water about twenty minutes three times a week is the most reliable way to deliver the water.

If you’re watering by hand, start at the base of the bush, then the amended soil area and onto the native soil. To prevent runoff, alternately water three roses at a time until the soil of each is soaked. Make your newest and youngest roses a watering priority because it takes at least three years for a rose to build a mature root system. Deep watering encourages the formation of vertical roots rather than easily damaged shallow ones. Remember: if the root ball dries out, the rose will die.

Prune your roses when the leaves start budding out, around the first of April. Prune each cane down to healthy, white pith, even if this means removing the cane entirely. Prune directly below any damage, which can be split bark, spots on the green canes, or withering. If you make a cut and find the pith to be pale tan, prune lower and reinspect the pith. When the pith is tan, the vital cambium layer that surrounds the pith in each cane is almost certainly damaged as well. Since cambium is the source of xylem and phloem production, removing all the damage allows the plant to channel its energy into making flowers and new canes. Prune young roses last, so all the danger of frost will be over.