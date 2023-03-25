This spring as you decide which crops to grow in your vegetable garden, consider planting potatoes. Potatoes are an ideal crop for Flagstaff’s high elevation climate, as they prefer our cooler temperatures in the shoulder season and thrive in our moderate summers. Potato foliage and tubers, since they develop underground, can also tolerate light frosts.

Due to these qualities, potatoes were once a lucrative crop grown by early Flagstaff farmers. During the first decades of the 20th century, over 12,000 acres were farmed within a 10-mile radius of Flagstaff. From agricultural reports at the time, it is estimated that 2,000-4,000 acres of homesteader fields in Doney Park and out Fort Valley Road northwest of town, were devoted to potatoes.

Most early Flagstaff potato farmers used dryland methods which rely on rainfall to water crops in place of irrigation. In years when rainfall was consistent, potato yields were high. For example, in 1920 and 1922, farmers produced between 50 to 100 railcar loads of potatoes for sale outside of Flagstaff. And in the intervening years (1919-1921) the rains were plentiful, and the yield was even greater: between 130 and 200 railcar loads. Imagine just how many potatoes it would take to fill a train car! Railcar loads were used as a unit of measurement at the time in lieu of pounds harvested. During this potato heyday, the Flagstaff community was self-proclaimed “The Potato Capital of America.”

By the early 1930s, however, potato yields started to decline as soil fertility was not regularly maintained by farmers. The lack of fertility increased the spread of disease and pests, while a multi-year drought compounded the situation. Beans were also starting to replace potatoes as the crop of choice, as beans were more adapted to the alkaline and depleted soils. These circumstances eventually led to potato’s complete demise as a commercial crop in Flagstaff. Yet, they continued to be grown on a much smaller scale as a subsistence food in home gardens.

Today, Flagstaff gardeners can continue this tradition as long as they avoid the mistakes of past farmers. Spuds are planted in spring once the soil can be worked. However, they won’t start growing until soil temperatures reach 45° which usually occurs in April or May. A good soil thermometer works wonders in planning and timing potatoes and other vegetable plantings in your garden! Be sure that your soil is rich, loose, weed- and rock-free, and annually amended with fresh compost.

It is also good practice to purchase each year certified disease-free seed potatoes from your favorite seed company. This is because sprouted potatoes from the grocery store or the ones you saved from last year’s garden, may contain viral and fungal pathogens that you could introduce into your soil. When selecting varieties to grow, I prefer heirloom varieties, as the diversity of colors, shapes, textures and flavors are astonishing. This season, I am experimenting with Yellow Finn, Desiree, and Purple Viking which should provide early,- mid,- and late-season harvests.

When you are ready to plant, here are some basic tips. In large gardens, people often plant potatoes in long rows made by digging a single trench. Since I have a small garden, I like to plant what I call a “potato patch” by laying out my seed potatoes in a hexagonal planting arrangement instead of a straight line. This “patch” of potatoes maximizes bed space while not affecting yields. Once you have your layout, plant each seed potato about 6-8 inches deep. Remember to place your seed potato in the hole with the “eyes” pointing up. This will ensure that the sprouts will go towards the sunlight.

Now top your newly planted potatoes with 3-4 inches of soil and mound the remaining soil by each hole or trench. This extra soil will be used to cover your potatoes as they start to grow to ensure they are not exposed to direct sunlight. This would turn them green and inedible.

Finish your planting will a deep watering and provide consistent moisture as they grow. Happy potato farming!