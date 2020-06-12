Gardening Etcetera: Poor honeysuckle gets a bad, undeserved reputation

Twinberry is a lovely shrub and is ascetically pleasing to the eye. In the winter, the bark is gray to white, and shaggy. It looks wonderful against snow. If you are going to plant this shrub it likes a moist, well-drained soil, and full sun or partial shade. It is a good shrub for erosion control and as a wind break. Growth in the wild is mostly in moist woodlands. I have found that once established it does not need excessive moisture.

You can get seeds for propagation from the berries. Simply macerate the fruit to extract the seeds. Seeds need to be stratified or exposed to cold temperatures unless planted in the fall directly in the ground. You can also grow them from cut stems rooted throughout the year. Sometimes you can purchase this shrub at local nurseries.

Loni Shapiro is a long-time Coconino Master Gardener and Arboretum at Flagstaff docent and volunteer. She also manages the Coconino Master Gardeners Association’s blog which has a gardening calendar and lots of gardening information. http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com/

Visit the Arboretum at Flagstaff to see Twinberry Honeysuckle and many more native plants. The Arboretum, located at 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, is open Wednesday thru Sunday, 9:00am to 4:00pm. Though public buildings are closed, outdoor exhibits and trails are open. Visit: https://thearb.org/ for more information.