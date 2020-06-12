Gardening Etcetera: Poor honeysuckle gets a bad, undeserved reputation

There are more than 180 honeysuckle species native to North America and Eurasia. When I first moved to Flagstaff, I had one of the vining ones in my backyard -- Lonicera japonica, or Japanese honeysuckle. It started out lovely and had very fragrant flowers, but with time it began to take over my back porch.
Of course, I didn't know many people consider this plant to be highly invasive and a pest. Having no experience with honeysuckles, I soon began to dislike them. That was until I began to volunteer at The Arboretum at Flagstaff and learned more about native plants.
The Arboretum has many native honeysuckle vines and shrubs. In the rock garden near the greenhouse, you can find Arizona honeysuckle vine or Lonicera arizonica. In the shade garden there are several Lonicera species, some native and some non-native, such as Lonicera tatarica or Tatarian honeysuckle. My favorite is the deciduous shrub Lonicera involucrata, or Twinberry Honeysuckle.
As a docent at the arboretum, I always mentioned Twinberry Honeysuckle on my tours, and if someone asked me for a recommendation for an easy-care shrub for Flagstaff, I suggested this one. It is native to North America, mostly the Western United States, but also Wisconsin and Minnesota, Western Canada, and Mexico. It is usually found growing from 6,000 to 10,000 feet, does well in shade, and attracts birds, bees and butterflies. What more could you ask for?
Twinberry can be found growing in the arboretum’s entrance garden and in the shade garden. I planted one next to the entrance to the fairy garden at Olivia White Hospice Home Garden. I also have one in a pot at the entrance to my condominium. It is under the stairs and only gets minimal sun, yet it thrives.
These are beautiful shrubs that grow from 4 to 6 feet tall -- and wide if planted in the ground. The leaves, which begin to appear in early spring, are bright green, elliptical, and paired opposite each other on the stem.
In June and July, small tubular, yellow, red or orange flowers appear in pairs surrounded by two leafy bracts. The bracts are collectively called "involucre", thus the name Lonicera involucrata. Dark reddish-purple fruits appear in late summer as the bracts age and flowers disappear. These fruits are browsed by bear, small mammals, grouse, quail and songbirds such as thrushes. The flowers also attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
The fruit is bitter tasting and not recommended for human consumption. They can be toxic or poisonous depending on the age of the person, weight, physical condition and the individual's susceptibility. Only English honeysuckle is said to be toxic to pets. All other honeysuckle must be consumed in large amounts to be considered a risk and this is unlikely to occur in dogs because of the taste.
Indigenous cultures have used this shrub for dyes and medicine. Leaves, berries, and bark have all been used as a decoction, infusion, or poultice for sores, body cleansing, swelling, dandruff, wounds, infections, sore throat, coughs, burns, itches, venereal diseases, boils, stomach trouble, pains of legs or feet, and arthritis.
Twinberry is a lovely shrub and is ascetically pleasing to the eye. In the winter, the bark is gray to white, and shaggy. It looks wonderful against snow. If you are going to plant this shrub it likes a moist, well-drained soil, and full sun or partial shade. It is a good shrub for erosion control and as a wind break. Growth in the wild is mostly in moist woodlands. I have found that once established it does not need excessive moisture.
You can get seeds for propagation from the berries. Simply macerate the fruit to extract the seeds. Seeds need to be stratified or exposed to cold temperatures unless planted in the fall directly in the ground. You can also grow them from cut stems rooted throughout the year. Sometimes you can purchase this shrub at local nurseries.
Loni Shapiro is a long-time Coconino Master Gardener and Arboretum at Flagstaff docent and volunteer. She also manages the Coconino Master Gardeners Association’s blog which has a gardening calendar and lots of gardening information. http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com/
Visit the Arboretum at Flagstaff to see Twinberry Honeysuckle and many more native plants. The Arboretum, located at 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, is open Wednesday thru Sunday, 9:00am to 4:00pm. Though public buildings are closed, outdoor exhibits and trails are open. Visit: https://thearb.org/ for more information.
