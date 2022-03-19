Gardening Etcetera: Planting roses when garden soil is very dry

The drought in Coconino County is so severe, many of us cannot dig a hole, even when the soil contains a generous percentage of amendments. It is tempting to carve out a hole, water it once, and plant a rose or other shrub in it.

However, it is the nature of water molecules to fill air spaces within dry soil, so any water coming in contact with the root ball will move downward and outward. This results in the root ball itself drying out.

Even if the plant is watered heavily from the surface, it will take a very long time to moisten the soil around and below the planting area. Fine roots will probably die, and eventually, the plant too. This holds true for roses, shrubs, perennials, and annuals.

Fortunately, adding a preliminary step to our planting regimens will help ensure success: Wet the soil beyond and beneath the area you plan to dig the hole, starting about five days before planting a rose or other shrub. Do this three days ahead for herbaceous perennials, and one day before for annuals.

Gather your favorite tools for digging: pry bar, mattock (a pickaxe with a narrow blade across from a pointed pick), post hole digger, and shovel. Add an old tarp, garbage bag, and a pole or large branch. Each day pry, pick, and shovel as much soil from the planting area as possible, and save it on the tarp. The planting hole for a shrub or climber rose should be about 16 inches wide and deep, enough to encompass the mature root system. Excavate smaller holes for herbaceous perennials, and dig holes with little extra space for annuals.

Next, it is crucial not only to water the sides and bottom of the hole well, but also to water the surface beyond the sides of the hole. When you have removed as much soil as possible, fill the hole with water. Place the plastic over the hole, and to keep it from blowing away, put the branch or pole across. Keep the removed soil (backfill) moist but not soggy.

Repeat this process each day before your planting date until the hole reaches its proper size. For the final filling, add just enough water to the hole as you think it can absorb in 24 hours. It is important not to plant in muddy soil because it has too few air spaces.

On planting day, water the rose well and roughen the sides of the hole. In a bucket, mix forest products mulch, manure, and compost, and add just enough water to dampen. This is your soil amendment. On the tarp, mix your backfill with your amendment using one shovelful of amendment for every three shovelfuls of backfill.

Add some mixed backfill to the bottom of the hole. Place the plant container in the hole and eyeball how much backfill will be needed to raise the bottom of the hole so that the bud union (waist) of the rose will be two inches below the level of the garden. (Other plants and shrubs must be planted at the same level as they were in the container.) Remove the container and adjust the height of the bottom of the hole. Now you may plant the rose, sprinkling the backfill with water every three inches until it is moist. Fill the hole to the level of the garden and firmly press the soil around the shrub with your hands.

Add one-half ration of fertilizer, and three inches of mulch extending it well beyond the edge of the planting hole. Water well. Attach a permanent water source, such as an irrigation flag dripper or irrigation ring. Since it takes the rose two years to become established, water often beyond the edge of the hole so that the soil will always be moist enough to support new growth.

As we go through significant changes in our climate, let us first try altering, rather than replacing, our horticultural practices.

Carol Chicci, a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension, has grown roses in Phoenix for 15 years and for 17 years in Flagstaff. She is a member of the Denver Rose Society, the American Rose Society, and the Durango Botanical Society.

