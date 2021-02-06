Gardening Etcetera: Pining for a Ponderosa? Know this before you plant

The Ponderosa pine, that magnificent and stately tree presiding over many of our region’s forests, is one of Northern Arizona’s crown jewels.
It is the most widely distributed pine in North America, extending intermittently, from British Columbia to North Dakota, then south to Texas and west to Southern California. A swath of Ponderosa pine forest stretches about 300 miles along the Mogollon Plateau and its neighboring environs, endowing Arizona with the largest contiguous Ponderosa pine forest in the world.
Its scientific name is Pinus ponderosa, with nicknames like blackjack, yellow pine, and bull pine. Named because of its heavy, ponderous wood, the Ponderosa is valued for its timber. Its capability to absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, stabilize soil, and purify water is noteworthy. This giant can attain a height of 165 feet, bearing a bushy crown of long needles, while its trunk may reach a diameter of 4’ or more.
The Ponderosa is quite the botanical marvel, growing a tap root as deep as 36 feet and lateral roots as far as 100 feet from the trunk. This root structure staves off drought by absorbing rainwater and snow-melt quickly and efficiently, as well as by tapping moisture deep within the water table.
Ponderosa bark is dark brown to nearly black for the first 100 or so years of its life. The mature tree eventually develops cinnamon-colored bark, breaking into large jigsaw-shaped plates separated by fissures. The thick bark is fire-resistant and emits a vanilla- or pineapple-like fragrance. Wood beneath the bark is whorled, furnishing the tree with some resistance to winds. All these marvelous features may allow the tree to live 500 years or longer at high altitudes, enduring heavy snows, intense sunshine, and occasional drought.
Wildlife are irresistibly drawn to Ponderosas. Some, like woodpeckers, bluebirds, nuthatches, brown bats, and some squirrels make their homes within its cavities or the hollows of dead trees. The tufted-eared Abert’s squirrel builds a huge nest (drey) high up on the south side of a Ponderosa trunk. A plethora of birds indulge in pine nuts, insects, and other arthropods gleaned from beneath the bark and within the branches.
For the past 100 years, many forests have encountered human suppression of forest fires, resulting in dense Ponderosa stands. Trees growing in close proximity deprive each other of sunshine and compete strongly for nutrients and water. As a result, these forests often have spindly, drooping, sparse-needled pines with root systems only as wide as a tree’s crown.
The specimens will never grow to the picturesque, open, park-like woods one pictures when envisioning a Ponderosa pine forest. The only way to turn these forests back to their former glory is through proper management. The Four Forest Restoration Initiative is aiming to do just that here in Northern Arizona. It will hopefully: restore structure, pattern, composition, and health of fire-adapted Ponderosa pine ecosystems, reduce fuels and the risk of unnaturally severe wildfires, and provide for wildlife and plant diversity.
If you’re contemplating planting a young Ponderosa pine, keep in mind this pine will grow quickly — 50 feet in 50 years, and once it has attained a considerable height, you may need to consult an arborist to assess any problems the tree may face. Be aware the crown spread will be about 25-30 feet, so watch for power lines and structures. Before digging, call 811 to determine where underground utilities have been placed.
Plant trees in full sun and well-draining soil at least 12 feet apart. Be sure the planting hole is no deeper than the height of the root ball and is at least 3-5 times wider. Keep the soil slightly moist for at least the first year or longer during droughts, and protect the bark from rodents.
I believe it is every citizen’s duty to keep our beloved Ponderosa pine forests an integral part of Arizona’s landscape and legacy. Let’s all pitch in by refraining from forging unauthorized trails and roads, packing out of the woods whatever we pack in, and being aware of and adhering to the laws and regulations of our national forests.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. Coconino Master Gardeners will offer a Beginning Vegetable Gardener series starting in March. Go to: https://extension.arizona.edu/events/2021-03-02/beginning-vegetable-gardening for more information.