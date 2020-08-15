Gardening Etcetera: Petunias feeling punky? Consider deadheading

Obviously, if I use this method for deadheading long-stemmed plants like daisies, zinnias, coneflowers, geraniums, most salvias, yarrow, and columbines, they may end up with leafless, flowerless stalks projecting skyward. So, to remove a dead flower from these plants, I snip further down the stalk just above the next healthy flower or bud. When there are no more flowers on the stem, I cut directly above a leaf or snip the stem entirely off the plant.

Other plants, like "Moonbeam" coreopsis and catmint produce such a profusion of tiny flowers, it may become too tedious to deadhead each flower. Fortunately, I can achieve the same result by shearing the flowers off the plant.

For me, judging when, or if, I should deadhead penstemons is tricky. Some literature states they should be deadheaded to stimulate reblooming, while others claim that leaving the flower stalks in place will give the plant an added hardiness through the winter. For me, deadheading penstemons rarely results in a rebloom in the same season—perhaps Flagstaff has too short of a growing season. Keeping the stalks on the plants is unsightly, especially if you have as many as I do. So, I deadhead the ones running along the front of our property and leave the others to reseed and give the plants a boost for winter hardiness.