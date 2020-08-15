Gardening Etcetera: Petunias feeling punky? Consider deadheading

Here we are at that point in summer when some of our flowering annuals and perennials have become less productive, leggy, and drab. For me, this often signifies I’ve become lax at deadheading. My petunias are often the first to manifest their displeasure by refusing to bloom.
To determine if a plant indeed requires deadheading, I examine each cuplike structure of fused, green leaflets attaching the flower to the stem, called the calyx. If they’re all are holding robust flowers or developing petals, that’s good news. However, any calyx holding dying petals or has lost its petals altogether, indicates the flower is “spent,” meaning it has died. And if the flower was pollinated, the calyx is now developing seeds. This is great if I am trying to save seeds, but bad if I wish my plant to continue to bloom through the rest of the summer, because the development of seeds utilizes a great deal of a plant’s resources.
Deadheading induces a plant to redirect its nutrients to flower production. This involves removing the spent flowers by pinching or snipping below the calyx where it is attached to the stem. Keep in mind: merely removing the dead or dying petals allows the calyx to continue to produce seed. Likewise, I have to verify I’m removing spent flowers, not young, developing petals—sometimes it’s hard to distinguish between the two. This is the method I employ when deadheading other short-stemmed flowers like marigolds, argyranthemums (Marguerite daisies), and daylilies.
Obviously, if I use this method for deadheading long-stemmed plants like daisies, zinnias, coneflowers, geraniums, most salvias, yarrow, and columbines, they may end up with leafless, flowerless stalks projecting skyward. So, to remove a dead flower from these plants, I snip further down the stalk just above the next healthy flower or bud. When there are no more flowers on the stem, I cut directly above a leaf or snip the stem entirely off the plant.
Other plants, like "Moonbeam" coreopsis and catmint produce such a profusion of tiny flowers, it may become too tedious to deadhead each flower. Fortunately, I can achieve the same result by shearing the flowers off the plant.
For me, judging when, or if, I should deadhead penstemons is tricky. Some literature states they should be deadheaded to stimulate reblooming, while others claim that leaving the flower stalks in place will give the plant an added hardiness through the winter. For me, deadheading penstemons rarely results in a rebloom in the same season—perhaps Flagstaff has too short of a growing season. Keeping the stalks on the plants is unsightly, especially if you have as many as I do. So, I deadhead the ones running along the front of our property and leave the others to reseed and give the plants a boost for winter hardiness.
Most garden manuals recommend deadheading all Agastache (giant hyssop or hummingbird mint) varieties, but mine are just now coming into bloom, so there isn’t enough time remaining in the season for a second bloom. I do cut back the dead, woody stems in late spring to allow room for new shoots to emerge.
When some of my flowering annuals and perennials start resembling octopi with long, skinny arms thrusting every which way, I cut back their branches to manageable lengths. If they’re yellowing, I give them a dose of a well-balanced fertilizer, not too high in nitrogen, and see to it that I’m not overwatering or underwatering them.
Certain flowering plants are self-cleaning, which means they don’t require deadheading. These are delightful additions to any landscape and container gardening and include: calibrachoas, bacopas, nemesias, gauras, wave petunias, and alyssums. One formula I adhere to when choosing summer-blooming annuals and perennials is to integrate self-cleaners along with the more work-intensive varieties like traditional petunias.
Keeping my flowers deadheaded and occasionally trimmed does my flower bed and containers a world of good, as I’m sure these minor chores will do for yours, too.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.
You can send your gardening questions or Gardening Etc. topic idea to cocogardenprojects@gmail.com.
